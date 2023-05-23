^

Biz Memos

InLife, UnionBank honor 2022 Club Elite Awardees

The Philippine Star
May 23, 2023 | 8:00am
InLife, UnionBank honor 2022 Club Elite Awardees
InLife and UnionBank’s 2022 Club Elite Awardees are led by (front row, fifth to seventh from left): Roselle Anne Mae Grefalda, Top Relationship Manager; Jo Ann Tolentino, Top Sales Director; and Mark Joseph Reyes, Top Financial Advisor of Metro Central region. They received their awards from InLife President and CEO Raoul Littaua (second row, third from right) and UnionBank Chief Financial Officer Manuel Lozano (second row, leftmost). Joining them are the relationship managers from Top Region, Metro Central.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Insular Life (InLife) and UnionBank recognized 147 individuals nationwide for championing bancassurance’s mission of helping more Filipinos secure the best future for themselves and their families. 

As customers turn to banks for their money concerns, UnionBank offers them InLife’s life insurance products to ensure that their hard-earned money goes to their loved ones when they are no longer around.

During the recently held 2022 Club Elite Awards with the theme “Who Dares Wins,” InLife and UnionBank honored 14 sales directors, 124 relationship managers and 9 financial advisors. The awardees strongly promoted the bancassurance solutions—from health and life insurance, to investment and retirement plans—to more Filipinos. 

They also offered group insurance to corporate accounts to help businesses care for their employees’ families, as well as keyman insurance to ensure that the company continues its operations even if a significant person in the organization is no longer around.

InLife and UnionBank executives mark an excellent 2022 for the bancassurance partnership. From left: InLife President and CEO Raoul Littaua, UnionBank’s Chief Trust Executive Eric Lustre, Head of Branch Channel Management Job Dator, and Chief Financial Officer Manuel Lozano.
Photo Release

InLife and UnionBank’s bancassurance partnership scored several wins in 2022. The Annual Premium Equivalent grew by 36% in 2022 versus 2021. The total number of branches with sales production as well as the total policy count more than doubled in 2022 compared to 2021. New bancassurance customers accounted for 83% of total customers in 2022.  

InLife President and CEO Raoul Littaua commended the awardees for their excellent sales performance in 2022, and expressed hope for an even better 2023. 

“The latest research shows that seven out of 10 young Filipinos today no longer have a dream. Coming out of the pandemic, with anxieties, fears and insecurities about the future, they seem to have forgotten how to dream and aspire for better things in life. This is what exactly what we are here for—to take care of the risks so that Filipinos can start dreaming again,” Littaua said.

UnionBank President and CEO Edwin Bautista graced the event to congratulate the top Bancassurance sellers.
Photo Release

UnionBank’s Head of Branch Channel Management Job Dator, for his part, encouraged the awardees to help more Filipinos through financial planning. 

“We have achieved so much and yet there is so much still to be done. We must dare to help our clients secure their future, to enable better tomorrows for our customers, to help them protect and manage their hard-earned money, and to be the best and number one bancassurance provider in the country,” he said.

Top Awardees’ winning mindset 

The 2022 Club Elite Awardees were led by

  • Jo Ann Tolentino, Top Sales Director
     
  • Roselle Anne Mae Grefalda, Top Relationship Manager
     
  • Mark Joseph Reyes, Top Financial Advisor.

The top awardees who all came from Metro Central shared their winning formula for a successful 2022.

Tolentino explained that focus on their bancassurance target, confidence, consistency, dedication and teamwork drove Metro Central to success.

“My team—their dedication and their dreams are my greatest motivators. Our kind of unity and team effort is so inspiring that I just want to continue pushing forward to see where it leads us as a group,” she said.

Grefalda said that beyond her award, she takes pride in being an instrument to help others in addressing their financial needs.

“Rejections from prospective clients never discouraged me because I know that one day, these rejections would turn into referrals to other clients. I have assisted my clients and their beneficiaries in two critical illness claims and three life insurance claims. And in all these, I was just an instrument of God’s grace,” she said.  

Reyes pointed out that in providing bancassurance services, they help their clients achieve their dreams.

“As 2022 progressed, we have seen with clarity that our target was achievable. This made us a firm believer that dreams really do come true—with hard work and determination. We acted in unison in prospecting and targeting individuals who need our evolving bancassurance instruments,” he said.

The roster of top Club Elite Awardees also include second placers, namely, Lauro Peralta, Sales Director, Metro North; Mary Ann Tan, Relationship Manager, Visayas; and Jeosana Gantes, Financial Advisor, Metro North. They are followed by third placers, namely, Adrian Lim, Sales Director, Metro South; and Graciella Pabularcon, Relationship Manager, Metro Central.

Additionally, a total of 175 UnionBank branches nationwide and three regions were recognized for their sales performance in 2022. The branch champions are: Cardinal Santos Branch for small branch category; San Agustin Branch, medium branch category; Boni Branch, big branch category; and Greenhills Branch, mega branch category. The top three regions are Metro Central, Metro South and Quezon City.

 

To know more about InLife and UnionBank’s bancassurance services, visit any UnionBank branch nationwide https://www.unionbankph.com/contact-us/directory, or check out www.insularlife.com.ph/bancassurance.

INLIFE

UNIONBANK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
InLife, UnionBank honor 2022 Club Elite Awardees
2 hours ago

InLife, UnionBank honor 2022 Club Elite Awardees

2 hours ago
InLife and UnionBank’s bancassurance partnership scored several wins in 2022. The Annual Premium Equivalent grew by...
Biz Memos
fbtw
NDC taps Filipino tablet provider to digitize Pinoy students
Sponsored
3 days ago

NDC taps Filipino tablet provider to digitize Pinoy students

3 days ago
ABC Tech Ventures Inc., a start-up company that produces tablets with learning materials for students, recently unveiled ABC...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Reinforcing business interest in the Philippines at the Global Annual Conference 2023
4 days ago

Reinforcing business interest in the Philippines at the Global Annual Conference 2023

4 days ago
British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Director/Trustee Chris Nelson participated at the Global Annual Conference...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Map&uacute;a University unveils new business programs, welcomes new dean
Sponsored
5 days ago

Mapúa University unveils new business programs, welcomes new dean

5 days ago
Mapúa University steps up to the plate via its groundbreaking collaboration with Arizona State University (ASU), ranked...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Start business in Canada and get permanent residence in as quick as 12 months
Sponsored
6 days ago

Start business in Canada and get permanent residence in as quick as 12 months

6 days ago
Filipinos who start a business in Canada can get permanent residence to this thriving North American country in 12–31...
Biz Memos
fbtw
SEC extends deadline for amnesty application
6 days ago

SEC extends deadline for amnesty application

6 days ago
The amnesty program is part of the Commission’s efforts to encourage its supervised entities to comply with their reportorial...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with