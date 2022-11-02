British Chamber highlights economic opportunities with this monthâ€™s roadshows

(As released) MANILA, Philippines — In an interview with ANC Market Edge segment on 31 October 2022, Chris Nelson, Executive Director and Trustee of the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines shared that the Chamber will be hosting two key events happening in November.

As news anchor Mimi Ong asked to discuss more pockets of opportunities that the Chamber has been focusing on, Chris Nelson then highlighted how 6th Property Matters and European Philippine Business Dialogue would be a great opportunity for knowing more about the real estate market as well as public-private partnerships in the Philippines.

On the 16th of November (Wednesday), the real estate event on “6th Property Matters” will showcase presentations about data hub centers, green spaces, and network strategies to attain a sustainable working environment for the business community. The British Chamber also co-organised an event with the European Chamber of Commerce Philippines (ECCP) through the “European Philippine Business Dialogue” happening in 14th November (Monday) — where various Philippine key government figures and business expert leaders will bring high-level conversations.

Furthermore, both upcoming events are expected “to highlight those opportunities and also get them back to companies in the UK. Properties are a key focus; and of course dialogues, and the support of the government on [the] initiatives which the British Chamber has obviously been one of the key advocates,” as Nelson explained.

As the Chamber continues to promote the local market, present its available business opportunities, and support UK SMEs in the Philippines. In line with this, there will be an upcoming British Meat event to promote pork exports on December 2, 2022, with a catch-up event with Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) — especially since the Philippines is the second-largest export market of British pork in Asia. — As released