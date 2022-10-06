^

Biz Memos

Shawarma Shack Relief Operations Team extends help to victims of Typhoon Karding

Philstar.com
October 6, 2022 | 11:07am
Shawarma Shack Relief Operations Team with the 301st MC RMFB3 during a relief operations at Barangay Tigpalas in San Miguel, Bulacan.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Last September 26, Super Typhoon Karding struck the Philippines, leaving behind massive destruction of properties that affected more than a hundred thousand families mostly from Regions I, II, III, V, Calabarzon and CAR.

Having strong beliefs in bayanihan, Shawarma Shack CEO Walther Uzi Buenavista and his wife Patricia who is also company COO, together with their team, immediately went into action to help families affected by the super typhoon.

Coordinating with the local government, the company responded to communities in San Miguel, Bulacan last September 30.

Shawarma Shack Purchasing Manager Rowel Elmido and Marketing Manager Ervin Andaya led the relief operations, handing out food packs and clean drinking water bottles.
Photo Release

With the help and coordination of Plt Col. Romualdo Andres, Municipal Social Welfare Aide Angelita Garcia, and the personnel from 301st MC RMFB3, Shawarma Shack has distributed relief goods to Barangays Tigpalas, Camias and San Vicente.

During the operation, Shawarma Shack Relief Operations team, headed by Purchasing Manager Rowel Elmido and Marketing Manager Ervin Andaya, saw first-hand the destruction of properties the typhoon left behind, trees fallen, muddy roads and roofs detached from homes.

Despite this, the residents in the area still welcomed the team with bright smiles and enthusiasm despite their current situation.

Residents from three barangays in San Miguel, Bulacan were the beneficiaries of relief goods provided by Shawarma Shack.
Photo Release

An abundance of gratitude and hope ignited the whole barangay as they receive food packages and drinking water Shawarma Shack prepared for them.

By engaging in community initiatives that embody the true spirit of bayanihan, the company's purpose is to genuinely assist Filipinos in their time of need.

It has since been the company’s tradition of participating in relief operations for fellow Filipinos affected by natural calamities and is now an effort that will continue as long as the need arises.

RELIEF OPERATIONS

SHAWARMA SHACK

SUPER TYPHOON
44 minutes ago

