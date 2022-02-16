Goodday boosts Filipinosâ€™ health and spirits through product donation

Goodday boosts Filipinos’ health and spirits through product donation

Joy Tumulak (left), chief of operations City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority, receives the donation from Goodday Cultured Milk Drink.

MANILA, Philippines – Goodday Cultured Milk Drink donated over P5.3 million worth of Goodday products to areas affected by typhoon Odette such as Cebu and other areas in Mindanao.

“The main benefit of Goodday is to build up natural resistance, which will help in keeping the health and spirits of our fellow Filipinos up, especially those who have lost their homes due to the typhoon,” Tommy del Mar, Jr., vice president for Sales and Marketing of Asahi Beverages Philippines, said.

Typhoon Odette (international name Rai) was the 15th storm to hit the Philippines in 2021 and was the strongest storm of that year. It made a total of nine landfalls in the country and dealt the most damage in Visayas and Mindanao.

Damage to agriculture totals to P13.4 billion with over 356,000 farmers and fisherfolk affected throughout the archipelago.

Photo Release Agriculture Trading Center in Lubang Island receiving Goodday Cultured Milk Drink.

Goodday’s donation drive started on the last week of December and ended in January.

Through this effort, it has reached over 28 areas and LGUs across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, providing Filipinos with a healthy and nutritious drink designed to boost immunity and intestinal health.

“As the country continues its relief and rehabilitation efforts for survivors of typhoon Odette, it is important that we remember to stay vigilant and watch out for each other’s health especially since we are still in a pandemic," del Mar concluded.