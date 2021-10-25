



































































 




   

   









Biz Memos

                        
Filinvest REIT Corp.: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

                        

                        
Philstar.com
October 25, 2021 | 8:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
                        

                           
TO ALL STOCKHOLDERS:



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of FILINVEST REIT CORP. (“FILRT”) will be conducted virtually on  November 18, 2021 (Thursday) at 9 a.m. at which meeting the following matters shall be taken up:



I. Call to Order



II. Proof of Notice of Meeting



III. Certification of Quorum



IV. Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on  September 30, 2020



V. Presentation of the Management’s Report



VI. Ratification of the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020



VII. General Ratification of the Acts, Resolutions and Proceedings of the Board of Directors, Board Committees and Management up to November 18, 2021



VIII. Election of the Members of the Board of Directors, including three (3) Independent Directors, to serve for 2021-2022



IX. Appointment of the External Auditor



X. Other Matters



XI. Adjournment



In view of the current circumstances, stockholders may attend and participate in the meeting only by remote communication, voting in absentia and/or appointing the Chairperson of the meeting as their proxy. The procedure and requirements for online registration for remote communication and voting in absentia are explained in the Information Statement.



Only Stockholders of Record as of 5 p.m. of October 22, 2021 shall be entitled to vote at this meeting. Votes cast remotely or in absentia should be received by the Corporation on or before November 10, 2021.



Stockholders who wish to vote by proxy shall submit the same on or before November 10, 2021 to the Office of the Corporate Secretary, located at Filinvest Building, 79 EDSA, Highway Hills, Mandaluyong City 1550, Metro Manila on or by email to FILRTASM2021@filinvestreit.com. A proxy submitted by a corporation should be accompanied by a Corporate Secretary’s certificate quoting the board resolution designating a corporate officer to execute the proxy. In addition to the above requirement for corporations, a proxy form given by a broker or custodian bank in respect of shares of stock carried by such broker or custodian bank for the account of the beneficial owner must be accompanied by a certification under oath stating that the broker or custodian bank has obtained the written consent of the account holder.



PLEASE NOTE THAT THE CORPORATION IS NOT SOLICITING PROXIES.



The Corporation’s Information Statement, Management Report, and 2021 Audited Financial Statements will be made available in the company website at https://www.filinvestreit.com/ and in the Philippine Stock Exchange EDGE disclosure system no later than October 26, 2021. Pursuant to SEC Memorandum Circular No. 6, Series of 2020, please be informed that there will be a visual and audio recording of the meeting.



Please be guided accordingly.



 



 



sgd



SHARON P. PAGALING-REFUERZO



Corporate Secretary


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

