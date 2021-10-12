More Filipinos depend on pawning to ease pandemic woes

MANILA, Philippines — For over three decades, Cebuana Lhuillier has been a constant ally for many Filipinos, especially those in dire need of financial resources due to emergencies and unexpected expenses.

Thanks to its many branches and consistent top-notch service, Cebuana Lhuillier has become a valuable member of every Filipino family since its early days.

“Cebuana Lhuillier has always believed in its mission of financial inclusion – ensuring that every Filipino has consistent and reliable access to financial services, especially during times of need," shared Cebuana Lhuillier President & CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier.

"The company has remained consistent with this promise in the last three decades, as reflected in our product offerings, service innovations, and constant efforts to increase our branches to reach many of our kababayans,” he added.

The need for quick, easy, and reliable access to cash became more pronounced when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and strict lockdowns were put in place, with pawnshops serving as a one-stop-shop for easy loan and remittance transactions.

A trusted ally during tough times

For clients like Melanie Gratil of Sorsogon, pawning provides her and her family with the opportunity to start anew while also providing funds for important expenses.

“Makakatulong ito pandagdag ng puhunan sa aming fruit stand at gastusin ng mga bata sa eskwelahan. Dito ako sa Cebuana Lhuillier kasi maganda ang appraisal rates nila,” she said.

The importance of higher appraisal fees was echoed by another long-term client Jhonyfer Gapa who credits the high appraisal fee as a big factor for his continued patronage. Like Melanie, Jhonyfer uses his pawning proceeds to start and sustain a small business.

Through pawning, clients like Melanie and Jhonyfer are given the opportunity to earn a decent living and continuously provide for their families through their small business which continued to flourish, even amid pandemic.

One of the reasons pawnshops remains an important part of every community is because it’s always accessible to those in need.

Melanie and Jhonyfer are just a couple of many Filipinos who continue to rely on pawnshops amid pandemic lockdowns. In a recent report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), 64% of households were in financial distress and had to employ coping strategies.

Of this, six out of ten Filipino households that experienced these financial difficulties had to pawn some of their possessions, or worse, reduce their food intake, in order to survive the pandemic.

Putting more value into pawning

Cebuana Lhuillier understands the impact of its pawning product in the lives of many Filipinos.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, all of its branches remained open to serve the long lines of clients, with many of its branch operations staff remaining committed to keeping their doors open regardless of the lockdown.

To ensure accessibility and convenience at all times, the company is currently in its branch expansion efforts to intensify its presence, especially in rural areas.

The three-decade-old company’s commitment to financial accessibility and mobility does not end with the continuous push for expanded physical network, but also extends to its use of various digital channels.

Last year, the company launched Cebuana-From-Home, a web-based platform that brings the full pawning experience right at the comfort of its clients’ residences. The page allows users to pawn, renew, and redeem at their convenience.

Aside from the website, clients can also do their pawning transactions by typing “Cebuana from Home” in Cebuana Lhuillier’s Facebook Messenger and by also calling or texting the branch nearest them.

Cebuana Lhuillier continues to offer its clients up to 35% higher appraisal rate, giving more value and pawn proceeds for their pawned jewelry and gadgets. Giving its Ka-Cebuanas even more bang for their buck has allowed the company to continuously earn the loyalty of its clients through the years.

To usher in the coming Christmas season, Cebuana Lhuillier recently launched the Sangla Xpress to the Max a promo for new pawn and pawn renewal transactions.

At stake are a brand-new motorcycle and cash prizes for lucky clients who will transact at any Cebuana Lhuillier branch nationwide or through Cebuana-from-Home. Promo runs until November 14.

Supplementing the promo are other recently-launched promos for pawning and remittance transactions, specifically customized based on the company’s regional markets nationwide.

With varying prizes from gold, sacks of rice, motorcycles, gadgets, noche buena packages and cash prizes up to half a million pesos, the market-specific promotions are pegged to give additional incentives and excitement for Ka-Cebuana clients all the way till December 31.

For more information on Cebuana Lhuillier and its latest promotions, go to www.cebuanalhuillier.com or visit the Cebuana Lhuillier Facebook page.