PNP salutes Shawarma Shack CEO

MANILA, Philippines — Just like other business organizations, Shawarma Shack has joined the nationwide call to extend a helping hand to Filipinos who were severely hit by the pandemic.

Shawarma Shack Group President and CEO Walther Uzi Buenavista said this is their humble share to lift the morale of the common people. “I believe it is the civic duty of every Filipino to help in their own little way to lessen the impact of the pandemic,” he stressed.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) led by PNP Chief General Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar honored Buenavista for his charitable works and important contributions in supporting the government to fight the pandemic. The ceremony was held last October 4 at the PNP National Headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

"In these difficult times, partnerships between the government and private sector is important in hurdling the pandemic,” Eleazar.

Earlier, Buenavista and his team joined several humanitarian activities in partnership with the government and non-governmental organizations in its humanitarian response missions following disaster and calamities.

The company sent truckloads of food, water and other supplies to the areas severely hit by typhoons. These areas include Bicol, Cagayan Valley and Rizal province.

Shawarma Shack went to the communities, particularly in Tanauan City, after the eruption of Taal Volcano. Company volunteers delivered water and relief goods to over 1,000 families.

“We are glad that Shawarma Shack has brought smiles to the people through essential items we have given them,” Buenavista shared.

Last March 2020, the country experienced a crisis of massive proportions due to COVID-19. Aside from the loss of human lives, the pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the economy causing closures of several businesses and creating huge unemployment.

Again, Buenavista and Shawarma Shack helped Filipinos reeling from the impact of the pandemic.

Shawarma Shack also turned over hundreds of sacks of rice to the police force at their headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Aside from the recognition from different non-government organizations, Buenavista and his company received an award from the Philippine Coast Guard for helping the government carry out its humanitarian response measures in the aftermath of disasters by providing logistical support to first responders and relief goods at its headquarters in Binondo, Manila last May 20.

Shawarma Shack also received another award last July from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) led by its chief, Major General Vicente Danao Jr., who presented a medal of valor and commemorative mug to Buenavista signifying the police force’s appreciation for the brand’s philanthropy.

Currently, Shawarma Shack has over 500 branches nationwide.