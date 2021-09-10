







































































 




   

   









Biz Memos

                        
Philippines' hotel, travel outlook discussed in British Chamber's digital forum road to business

                        

                        
Philstar.com
September 10, 2021 | 6:12pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Philippinesâ€™ hotel, travel outlook discussed in British Chamberâ€™s digital forum road to business
A screengrab of digital event titled "Hotel Outlook: The Road Back to Business".
Photo Release

                        

                           
(As released) The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines in partnership with Santos Knight Frank, recently hosted a digital event titled "Hotel Outlook: The Road Back to Business".



The Chamber’s Executive Director and Trustee Chris Nelson and Santos Knight Frank’s Chairman and CEO Rick Santos moderated two separate panel discussions, tackling the prospects for the tourism and hospitality industry in the Philippines.



Nelson facilitated a Q&A session with Department of Tourism Undersecretary Verna Esmeralda Buensuceso, asking about the government’s efforts to jumpstart the hotel and travel industry amidst the increasing positive cases of Delta variant.



Buensuceso emphasized that in preparation to the new normal and to reboot travel and tourism in the country, the DOT has ensured accelerated vaccination and has initiated programs related to upskilling and retraining the frontliners. The department is also looking forward to utilizing the list of countries in IATF’s green lanes ensuring safe international travels.



The chamber commends the DOT’s continuous efforts in vaccinating the tourism workforce. Aligned with the chamber’s call for improved response against the ongoing pandemic, the chamber views the DOT’s initiative as proof that vaccination is critical to gradually reopen the sector and the economy. Thus, it will also help bring back the confidence of travelers and businesses.



Megaworld Hotels Group General Manager Cleofe Albiso, C9 Hotelworks Managing Director Bill Barnett, Destination Capital CEO James Caplan, and Marriott International Philippines Multi-Property Vice President Bruce Winton were among the featured speakers in the webinar.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

