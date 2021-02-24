M Lhuillier brings newest streaming platform POPTV closer to Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — M Lhuillier, one of the largest financial institutions in the Philippines, has inked a partnership with the newest streaming platform POPTV to bring Filipino families closer amid the pandemic by offering them affordable and quality entertainment.

People can enjoy hundreds of movies and series that include local blockbusters from ABS-CBN, VIVA, Regal and TBA Studios, as well as tagalized K-Dramas, BL series, animes, Asian movies and many more with POPTV.

“We are excited to announce to our kababayans that POPTV is now available in all ML branches nationwide. Now you can relax and enjoy right at your homes. You don't have to go out to watch your favorite stars or movies. The whole family can bond for just P49,” Jackeline Chua, COO of POPTV, said.

People can avail POPTV subscriptions in any of the 2,600 M Lhuillier branches nationwide. Just visit any M Lhuillier branch, fill out the form, pay the amount, and wait for the activation of the subscription.

Another alternative to avail subscription is by using the ML Wallet App. Log in to the account, go to Bills Payment, and select POPTV. Fill out the details and purchase the subscription using ML Wallet.

As the “Tulay ng PaMLyang Pilpino,” M Lhuillier is ready and equipped to serve its customers and attend to their monetary needs. The one-stop payment center offers a wide range of financial services such as Kwarta Padala, Quick Cash Loan and Bills Payment.

"The pandemic has caused everyone many worries and troubles, and our role as a payment center is to give them the value of convenience and ease. With more than 2,600 M Lhuillier branches nationwide, we strive to be closer to the Filipino people by being committed to bringing a fast, safe and reliable service to them," Michael Lhuillier, president and CEO of M Lhuillier Financial Services Inc., said.

For the latest updates, you may follow M Lhuillier Financial Services, Inc. on Facebook, or visit mlhuillier.com for more information. For inquiries, contact Customer Care through its toll-free number 1-800-1-0572-3252 or email customercare@mlhuillier.com.