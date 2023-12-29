^

Banking

You need to be in good hands to manage your wealth

Philstar.com
December 29, 2023 | 5:30pm
You need to be in good hands to manage your wealth
Metrobank offers extensive wealth products and services that cater to Filipinos across all life stages.

MANILA, Philippines — In the last decade, Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. (Metrobank) has become one of the top choices for wealth management in the Philippines, as a result of steady and consistent growth, coupled with a commitment to being a reliable banking partner for Filipino individuals and businesses.

Metrobank offers extensive wealth products and services that cater to Filipinos across all life stages—with different goals, risk appetite and financial capacity.

Metrobank enables clients to invest in an extensive suite of securities and structured products, with the guidance of investment specialists. Through its trust arm, Metrobank’s financial experts strategically manage the clients’ hard-earned money—from growing and diversifying portfolios to distributing wealth to loved ones.

The ultra-high-net-worth clients are offered the privileges of private banking, wherein relationship managers not only tailor-fit solutions to their investment needs but also bring Metrobank’s full capabilities from wealth management to commercial and even investment banking.

These are all delivered by a team of experts that is locally and internationally recognized by publications and institutions such as The Asset, Asiamoney, the Philippines’ Bureau of the Treasury and the Philippine Dealing System. They were cited for their stellar performance, leadership and innovation in the investment and private banking space.

The bank’s wealth management expertise, combined with its leadership and strong track record for success, put Metrobank in the perfect position to guide Filipinos on their wealth journey.

Metrobank has taken the next step in supporting Filipino investors by making reliable investment information and wealth advice available online through its platform called Wealth Insights, the first of its kind in the Philippines. 

Wealth Insights enables investors, from the novice to the sophisticated, to make informed timely decisions to grow wealth and manage risk through curated market-impacting news, up-to-date commentary and calls on the local and global financial markets, simplified explainers on key economic and financial concepts, and comprehensive actionable ideas across different asset classes particularly stocks, bonds and foreign exchange currencies.

The Bank has partnered with CreditSights, a leading independent global credits research provider of the Fitch Group, to complement Metrobank’s in-house economic and financial markets research with exclusive market ideas and investment opportunities in global markets, further enriching the wealth of information that investors can access through the platform.

Wealth Insights also serves as a gateway to Wealth Manager, a tool that enables clients to actively manage their portfolio anytime, anywhere.

“Our commitment to our clients does not stop at managing their investments,” according to Metrobank.

“We want to equip them with the right knowledge and tools to make smart investment decisions that is why we have a team of experts dedicated to growing and managing our clients’ wealth. This is in line with our promise to ensure our clients are in good hands.”

Metrobank’s mission goes beyond its existing clients. “We are empowering Filipinos, not just our clients, with financial wisdom. Anyone interested in investing can read through our market insights and commentaries through Wealth Insights for free," added Metrobank.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Metrobank. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

vuukle comment

METROBANK

WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
LIST: Banks waiving transfer fees during the holiday season
November 8, 2023 - 2:27pm

LIST: Banks waiving transfer fees during the holiday season

By Ian Laqui | November 8, 2023 - 2:27pm
Most banks are waiving their fees until Dec. 31, 2023, with the exception of the Union Bank of the Philippines which will...
Banking
fbtw
CIMB Bank PH posts unprecedented growth in H1 2023; poised for strong year-end closing
September 22, 2023 - 9:00am

CIMB Bank PH posts unprecedented growth in H1 2023; poised for strong year-end closing

September 22, 2023 - 9:00am
Digital-only commercial bank CIMB Bank Philippines delivered impressive financial results for the first half of 2023, with...
Banking
fbtw
Here&rsquo;s how you can grow your business by accepting digital payments
brandSpace
September 14, 2023 - 2:50pm

Here’s how you can grow your business by accepting digital payments

September 14, 2023 - 2:50pm
While the list is wide and lengthy, digital payments are certainly at the top—an ever-evolving process in financial...
Banking
fbtw
Managing the tempo of technology change
brandSpace
September 7, 2023 - 11:00am

Managing the tempo of technology change

By Carlo B. Nazareno | September 7, 2023 - 11:00am
In our world of financial services, relationship managers remain a critical sounding board and advisor to businesses on everything...
Banking
fbtw
Take full control of your financial future with Moneymax and Singlife Philippines
brandSpace
September 1, 2023 - 11:00am

Take full control of your financial future with Moneymax and Singlife Philippines

September 1, 2023 - 11:00am
Personal finance marketplace Moneymax and digital life insurer Singlife Philippines team up to make financial protection more...
Banking
fbtw
Sun Life Grepa encourages Filipinos to future-proof their future
brandSpace
August 30, 2023 - 11:00am

Sun Life Grepa encourages Filipinos to future-proof their future

August 30, 2023 - 11:00am
Sun Life Grepa Financial Inc. recently launched its latest campaign, “We Get You, We Got You. Gets Ka Namin, Sagot...
Banking
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with