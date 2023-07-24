^

Agriculture

Progress on 'P20/kilo' rice promise missing from Marcos' second SONA

Philstar.com
July 24, 2023 | 7:35pm
Progress on 'P20/kilo' rice promise missing from Marcos' second SONA
Farmers from Lingayen, Pangasinan take advantage of the fine weather to plant rice seedlings on July 4, 2023.
STAR/Cesar Ramirez

MANILA, Philippines — In his second State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. did not say if he’s making headway in fulfilling a major campaign promise: Bringing down the prices of rice to P20 per kilo.

It’s a promise that he has repeatedly vowed to honor in previous speeches, but was left out of his major report to the people that celebrated how inflation “is moving in the right direction” after becoming “the greatest problem that we encountered”.

Over a year into the Marcos administration, the prices of rice remain far from the level that the president had promised. Data from the Department of Agriculture — helmed by Marcos — shows that the prices of well-milled local commercial rice in Metro Manila ranged between P40-49 per kilo as of July 21.

Meanwhile, the prices of regular milled rice in the capital region ranged between P36-44 a kilo.

In past speeches, Marcos said rice is already being sold at P25 per kilo in government outlets through his “Kadiwa ng Pangulo” program, where major farm products are being sold at lower prices.

Experts have said Marcos cannot fulfill this promise without making the government subsidize a large portion of rice production cost, a move that would strain state coffers at a time of very tight fiscal space.

For Anthony Lawrence Borja, political science professor at De La Salle University in Manila, Marcos’ supporters can “easily brush off” his early promise of lowering rice prices “in the same way they brushed off former President Rodrigo Duterte's 6-month promises.”

READ: Duterte admits he was wrong about 6-month deadline vs drugs

“If the Marcos administration can secure an observable reduction or stabilization of commodity prices, even if it is minimal, while projecting the expansion of the Kadiwa program, then the impact of failure on public opinion can be cushioned by an appeal to gradual recovery and progress,” Borja said. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

vuukle comment

BONG BONG MARCOS

PHILIPPINE INFLATION

SONA 2023
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Marcos Jr. admin appoints new Sugar board administrator
April 28, 2023 - 1:50pm

Marcos Jr. admin appoints new Sugar board administrator

April 28, 2023 - 1:50pm
Azcona previously represented the interest of sugar planters on the SRA board.
Agriculture
fbtw
Philippines still Vietnam's largest rice market in 2022
November 5, 2022 - 2:18pm

Philippines still Vietnam's largest rice market in 2022

November 5, 2022 - 2:18pm
The Philippines remained the biggest importer of rice from Vietnam from January to September this year, the Vietnamese government...
Agriculture
fbtw
Philippines approves GMO 'golden rice' for commercial production
July 23, 2021 - 4:30pm

Philippines approves GMO 'golden rice' for commercial production

July 23, 2021 - 4:30pm
The Philippines became the world's first country Friday to approve the commercial production of genetically modified...
Agriculture
fbtw
Syngenta takes Philippine agriculture to greater heights with approval of 2 products for drone use
Sponsored
May 6, 2021 - 9:32am

Syngenta takes Philippine agriculture to greater heights with approval of 2 products for drone use

May 6, 2021 - 9:32am
Use of drone technology also helps ensure the farmers’ safety, since handling and application of insecticides will now...
Agriculture
fbtw
Community gardens can help feed people post-pandemic
May 8, 2020 - 9:17am

Community gardens can help feed people post-pandemic

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | May 8, 2020 - 9:17am
An agriculturist said community quarantines could provide a potential boost to urban farming and backyard gardening, which...
Agriculture
fbtw
Rapid rice grain dryer picked as best invention
March 15, 2020 - 12:00am

Rapid rice grain dryer picked as best invention

By Rainier Allan Ronda | March 15, 2020 - 12:00am
A rapid rice grain dryer that uses hi-tech fluidized bed technology developed by engineers from the Department of Agriculture-Philippine...
Agriculture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with