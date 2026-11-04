^

Business

Petron profit slides to P5.4 billion in 9 months

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
November 5, 2026 | 12:00am
Petron profit slides to P5.4 billion in 9 months
The country’s largest oil company reported a 44-percent drop in net income during the nine-month period from P9.7 billion a year earlier.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Oil giant Petron Corp. remained profitable despite persistent market headwinds, but its earnings nearly halved to P5.4 billion from January to September.

The country’s largest oil company reported a 44-percent drop in net income during the nine-month period from P9.7 billion a year earlier.

The decline came despite a 56-percent jump in revenues to P928.2 billion from P594.9 billion, driven by higher oil prices and increased sales volume.

Petron’s nine-month results were weighed down by higher crude costs, import premiums and freight charges amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

The company also faced narrower refining margins in Malaysia, further squeezing its profitability.

“Our diversified portfolio, financial discipline and robust risk management equip us with the resilience needed to navigate these challenging times while still keeping our business viable and competitive,” Petron chairman and CEO Ramon Ang said.

The oil firm operates the Port Dickson Refinery in Malaysia and the Petron Bataan Refinery, the Philippines’ only remaining oil refinery.

From January to September, combined sales volume in the Philippines and Malaysia fell by three percent year-on-year to 82 million barrels amid lower refinery output.

Including sales from its Singapore-based regional trading arm, Petron saw consolidated sales volume edge three percent higher to 103.5 million barrels.

“Despite external pressures, our commitment to help ensure fuel security, meet the needs of our customers and fulfill our responsibility as the nation’s energy backbone remains strong and unwavering,” Ang said.

Beyond its core operations, Petron is also looking to sustain growth by expanding its non-fuel business.

As part of this push, the company recently opened its fourth Treats convenience store at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

PETRON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BOC eyes 'super green lane' for small businesses, exporters

BOC eyes 'super green lane' for small businesses, exporters

12 hours ago
Business
fb tw
DA taps citizen watchdogs for farm-to-market roads

DA taps citizen watchdogs for farm-to-market roads

By Adrian Kenneth Halili | 2 days ago
The Department of Agriculture has partnered with civil society groups to ensure the proper implementation and construction...
Business
fbtw
KFC Philippines expands solar footprint to 87 locations

KFC Philippines expands solar footprint to 87 locations

2 days ago
KFC Philippines continues to strengthen its commitment to more sustainable restaurant operations, with 87 locations nationwide...
Business
fbtw
Philippines demand boosts Cambodia rice exports

Philippines demand boosts Cambodia rice exports

By Adrian Kenneth Halili | 1 day ago
The Philippines’ growing demand for rice has fueled a sharp increase in Cambodian rice exports as Manila seeks to diversify...
Business
fbtw

Angry nerds

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The critics of the national budget, which the House recently passed, are ignorant, Deputy Speaker Ronnie Puno claims. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Literacy, the antidote to noise and fakes

Literacy, the antidote to noise and fakes

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
Last week, the world marked UNESCO’s Global Media and Information Literacy Week.
Business
fbtw
PAL swings to net loss in 9 months

PAL swings to net loss in 9 months

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Philippine Airlines swung to a net loss in the first nine months as the flag carrier recorded a $339.4-million increase in...
Business
fbtw
PEZA bullish on record-high P320 billion investment approvals

PEZA bullish on record-high P320 billion investment approvals

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
After beating its 2026 target, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority is now looking to close the year with all-time high...
Business
fbtw
ASEAN Summit and international trade

ASEAN Summit and international trade

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 hour ago
The ASEAN Summit and Related Summit meetings of heads of state, presidents and prime ministers of some 20 countries, is fast...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with