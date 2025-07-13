^

Business

Philippine faces power hike as LNG imports climb

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
July 13, 2025 | 12:00am
Philippine faces power hike as LNG imports climb
This undated file photo shows an LNG facility.
BusinessWorld / File

MANILA, Philippines — With the expected influx of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, electricity prices in the Philippines are expected to increase further over the next four years, according to climate research groups.

In a joint analysis, the Zero Carbon Analytics (ZCA) and the Center for Renewable Energy and Sustainable Technology (CREST) said the Philippines’ LNG imports are projected to jump by 508 percent by 2029.

The groups warned that the country’s growing reliance on imported LNG could drive up electricity costs, putting additional pressure on already struggling Filipino households.

“The Philippine government’s reliance on imported fuel for power generation resulted in high electricity prices, which are a burden to Filipino electricity consumers and (the) local industry,” CREST president Rei Panaligan said.

“LNG imports are very expensive, and the rising gas price will continue to expose the country to a volatile global market,” Panaligan said.

ZCA and CREST said the surge in LNG imports is expected to cost the Philippines an estimated $3.9 billion (about P220 billion) through 2029.

Notably, charges for gas-fired power generation are likely to increase by up to 24 percent due to high LNG import costs, the report said.

Generation charges, which reflect the cost of producing electricity, account for over 50 percent of consumers’ power bills.

According to a 2022 report by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism, the Philippines ranked second in Southeast Asia for having high electricity rates.

“Instead of importing LNG and building costly LNG infrastructure, the government should look instead to the country’s huge potential for solar and wind, which can now produce electricity more cheaply than gas,” ZCA Asia regional researcher Yu Sun Chin said.

Similarly, Panaligan urged the Marcos administration to “invest further in more renewables and to start closing permanently the door to fossil fuels.”

“Renewables such as solar and wind are cheaper options than gas both in terms of the upfront costs and generation,” Panaligan said.

“The Philippines has the potential to generate enough indigenous renewable power to meet our own energy demands.”

LNG is deemed a bridge fuel to transition away from coal plants and pave the way for wider adoption of zero-carbon energy sources.

Natural gas accounted for around 14 percent of the country’s power generation mix in 2023, according to the Department of Energy.

Coal, meanwhile, still held the largest share at 63 percent, with renewables making up only 22 percent.

IMPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Knowing little, thinking it’s a lot

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Have you ever been in a conversation where someone who doesn’t know much about a topic talks as if they’re the ultimate expert?
Business
fbtw
Gambling operators told to take down billboard advertisements by August 15
play

Gambling operators told to take down billboard advertisements by August 15

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Gambling operators only have roughly a month to take down billboard advertisements on buildings and posters displayed on public...
Business
fbtw
Banks&rsquo; bad loan ratio eases in May

Banks’ bad loan ratio eases in May

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Fewer borrowers missed their loan payments in May, as lower interest rates and manageable inflation helped ease debt burdens,...
Business
fbtw
Economists weigh in on Trump&rsquo;s 20% tariff

Economists weigh in on Trump’s 20% tariff

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 days ago
he Philippines may be “less affected” by US President Donald Trump’s decision to slap a 20 percent tariff...
Business
fbtw
NCR rental rates plunge in Q2

NCR rental rates plunge in Q2

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
Rental rates in Metro Manila are declining across central business districts, with the Bay Area in Pasay — formerly...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BOI endorses P108 billion wind power projects for green lanes

BOI endorses P108 billion wind power projects for green lanes

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Board of Investments has granted green lane status to the five onshore wind energy projects of Cleantech Global Renewables...
Business
fbtw
DTI opens applications for e-commerce trustmarks

DTI opens applications for e-commerce trustmarks

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Online merchants can now apply for an e-commerce trustmark with the Department of Trade and Industry following the launch...
Business
fbtw
Petron upbeat on growth after P32 billion bond list

Petron upbeat on growth after P32 billion bond list

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Petron Corp., the country’s only oil refiner, is confident in its growth prospects following the listing of its P32-billion...
Business
fbtw

Leadership and chopping wood

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Years ago, I was invited to give a keynote address to an APAC country managers’ leadership assembly, which took place in one of the function rooms at the Manila Polo Club.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with