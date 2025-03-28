PT&T taps Netlinkz for cyber security solutions

MANILA, Philippines — PT&T Corp. and Australia’s Netlinkz Ltd. are setting up a multi-million dollar facility in the country to advance cyber defense capabilities and make world-class cybersecurity solutions accessible to Filipino enterprises.

PT&T has formed a joint venture with Netlinkz called SecureLink Networks Inc. to transform enterprise cybersecurity and network resilience in the country by introducing Virtual Secure Network Plus (VSN+).

VSN+ is a cybersecurity and networking solution developed by Netlinkz, which uses zero-trust architecture, military-grade encryption and software-defined networking to create a secure, private and scalable digital environment without the complexities of traditional VPNs or leased lines.

It provides real-time threat protection, continuous monitoring and seamless integration that enables organizations to scale securely without the need for heavy infrastructure investments.

“VSN+ is not just a product – it’s our bold response to the growing threats in an interconnected world. With Australia’s cutting-edge tech and PT&T’s local expertise, we’re providing secure, scalable and future-ready solutions for businesses and the government,” PT&T president and CEO and SecureLink co-founder James Velasquez said.

By combining PT&T’s infrastructure and local expertise with Netlinkz’s advanced technology, SecureLink plans to set a new standard for how enterprises, government agencies and critical industries protect their digital environments.

“This is just the beginning. VSN+ is our way of safeguarding digital infrastructure across Southeast Asia. With PT&T as our partner, we aim to transform how cybersecurity is delivered in the region,” Netlinkz CEO and SecureLink chairman James Tsiolis said.

“We’ve actually invested money as has PT&T. We intend to localize the technology. So we will be deploying a lab in Manila to help us develop the VSN further and to localize the VSN. So it’s a very significant joint venture,” he said.