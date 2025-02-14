^

Business

Banks’ bad loans ratio eases to two-year low

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
February 14, 2025 | 12:00am
Banksâ€™ bad loans ratio eases to two-year low
Preliminary data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed the banking industry’s non-performing loan ratio improved further to 3.27 percent in December from 3.54 percent in November.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The soured loans of Philippine banks continued to ease in December last year, hitting the lowest level in two years, as improved borrower repayment capacity and sustained economic activity helped reduce defaults.

Preliminary data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed the banking industry’s non-performing loan (NPL) ratio improved further to 3.27 percent in December from 3.54 percent in November.

NPLs refer to credit obligations that have not been repaid for at least 90 days past their due date. These loans are categorized as high-risk assets because they indicate a borrower’s diminished ability or willingness to meet their financial obligations.

The share of bad debts to the total loans disbursed by banks has been easing since October last year amid the rate cuts of the BSP’s Monetary Board.

The industry’s soured loans increased by 11.4 percent to P500.32 billion in end-2024 from P449.06 billion in end-2023, but loans disbursed by banks booked a double-digit 12.2-percent increase to P13.1 trillion from P11.71 trillion.

Likewise, the banking sector’s past due loans went up by 10.2 percent to P604.91 billion from P548.95 billion, while restructured loans inched up by 2.6 percent to P310.44 billion from P302.52 billion.

Soured loans are a key indicator of a lender’s asset quality and pose challenges for banks as they set aside additional funds to cover potential losses, which can negatively impact profitability and liquidity.

Philippine banks reported that loan loss reserves rose by 5.2 percent to P480.69 billion in end-December last year from P456.85 billion in end-December 2023.

This translated to a loan loss reserve level of 3.14 percent and an NPL coverage ratio of 96.08 percent.

BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. earlier said the outlook for the Philippine banking system remains optimistic as lenders project double-digit growth in assets, loans, deposits and net income this year

NPL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vince Dizon named new DOTr secretary

Vince Dizon named new DOTr secretary

By Jean Mangaluz | 15 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Vivencio "Vince" Dizon as the new Transport Secretary, replacing Jaime Bautista....
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Uncertainty&rsquo; prompts central bank to keep rates steady at 5.75%

‘Uncertainty’ prompts central bank to keep rates steady at 5.75%

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Monetary Board has opted to maintain its key policy rate at 5.75%.
Business
fbtw
Credit growth jumps to 2-year high in 2024

Credit growth jumps to 2-year high in 2024

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Bank lending in the country surged to its highest level in two years, expanding by 12.2 percent in December 2024, as robust...
Business
fbtw
29 Philippine companies rank among TIME&rsquo;s best in Asia-Pacific for 2025

29 Philippine companies rank among TIME’s best in Asia-Pacific for 2025

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
American news magazine TIME has named 29 Philippine companies among the World’s Best Companies of 2025 in the Asia-Pacific...
Business
fbtw
Metro Pacific acquires telehealth company &lsquo;KonsultaMD&rsquo;

Metro Pacific acquires telehealth company ‘KonsultaMD’

6 hours ago
In a press release on Tuesday, February 11, the Pangilinan-led firm said that the acquisition solidifies mWell's position...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Market up anew ahead of BSP policy meeting

Market up anew ahead of BSP policy meeting

By Richmond Mercurio | 41 minutes ago
Share prices climbed anew as investors waited for the outcome of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas policy meeting, which came...
Business
fbtw

The Ugly American 2.0

By Boo Chanco | 41 minutes ago
It is sad to watch a world power in the process of imploding before your eyes.
Business
fbtw
Sta. Lucia earmarks P5 billion for 2025 capex

Sta. Lucia earmarks P5 billion for 2025 capex

By Richmond Mercurio | 41 minutes ago
Listed real estate developer Sta. Lucia Land Inc. is looking to spend as much P5 billion to sustain its expansion this y...
Business
fbtw

STI breaks ground for P950 million Alabang campus

By Catherine Talavera | 41 minutes ago
STI Education Services Group, Inc. is spending approximately P950 million for the establishment of a new campus in Alabang which will cater to both senior high school and college students.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with