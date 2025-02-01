^

Business

FedEx brings day-definite service in Philippines

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
February 1, 2025 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Courier giant FedEx Corp. has brought into the Philippines its international, day-definite delivery to support the growing demand for logistics services in the e-commerce industry.

The company yesterday said that the FedEx International Connect Plus (FICP) is now available in the country, adding the Philippines to the list of Asia-Pacific markets where the service is offered.

Prior to this, the FICP was available in select economies in Asia and the Pacific, such as China, Hong Kong, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

The FICP allows shippers, particularly in e-commerce, to send goods to multiple destinations in Europe and the United States. FedEx is relying on the FICP to enhance cross-border e-commerce among the Philippines, Europe and the US.

The FICP provides clients with the assurance that their shipment will arrive in Europe and the US within three days. This is especially beneficial for e-commerce merchants who want to scale up their coverage in western economies.

FedEx Philippines managing director Maribent Espinosa said the FICP would expand the market presence of micro, small and medium enterprises aiming to grow their customer reach.

“FICP reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative and cost-effective shipping solutions that help Philippine businesses to grow and compete in international markets, while delivering an enhanced experience to their customers,” Espinosa said.

Based on estimates from FedEx, e-commerce sales in Asia and the Pacific will hit $13.21 billion by 2030, growing by an average of 18 percent every year from 2023.

The Philippine e-commerce market is also expected to balloon to P969 billion by 2026, driven by the digital shift among Filipinos.

FedEx believes the e-commerce growth will result in higher demand for shipping, opening up an opportunity for one of the world’s largest couriers.

The FICP enables sellers to provide an exact day when their buyers can expect the arrival of their parcel. Apart from the door-to-door option, the service offers customers the flexibility to pick up their package from partner sites and to change delivery date and location.

In the Philippines, FedEx operates a facility at the Clark International Airport, but receives and disposes of shipment in more than 1,100 outlets of 2GO, Alfamart and SM Business Centers.

FedEx is one of the biggest logistics players in the world, with presence in at least 220 countries and territories where it offers air and ground delivery.

