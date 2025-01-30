^

Ayala Land lines up big plans for 2025

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 30, 2025 | 12:00am
ALI chief finance officer Augusto Bengzon said the company would be sharing in the coming weeks its "exciting 2025 plans."
MANILA, Philippines — Property giant Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) has big plans in store for the year after finishing 2024 on a high note.

“There will be a lot of new things that will be happening. We will be introducing these exciting initiatives that we will be undertaking not just this year but in the coming years,” Bengzon said.

“A lot of exciting things happening. At Ayala Land, we remain optimistic about the economy and the prospects, challenges notwithstanding,” he said.

ALI has earmarked P100 billion for capital expenditures last year as the company continued its expansion initiatives.

While the company has yet to release its full year 2024 financial results, Bengzon indicated that ALI finished the year strong.

For the first three quarters of 2024, earnings of ALI grew by 15 percent to P21.2 billion, driven by resilient property demand and consumer activity.

“Fortunately, our customers continue to patronize our products. Our take up numbers for the year (2024) are still quite healthy. For 2024, our results, I think you’ll find it very good,” Bengzon said.

As the property arm of conglomerate Ayala Corp., ALI has been creating vibrant and master-planned communities that elevate the quality of life for Filipinos while fostering economic growth and environmental sustainability.

ALI’s diverse portfolio spans residential, mall, office, hotel, resort and industrial logistics projects across 53 estates nationwide.

Last year, the company embarked on a P13-billion redevelopment of its flagship malls.

The redevelopment will see its four iconic malls – Glorietta, Greenbelt, TriNoma and Ayala Center Cebu – reinvented to cater to the evolving consumer preference.

