President Marcos invites Tesla to manufacture EVs in Philippines

Speaking at the opening of the Tesla Center Philippines in Taguig yesterday, Marcos said more than helping environmental sustainability, Tesla is also empowering the local workforce.

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos invited Elon Musk’s multinational automotive and clean energy company Tesla to manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) in the country as it moves to adopt a more environment-friendly transport system and reduce carbon emissions.

“It is our fervent hope that Tesla might one day choose to manufacture its vehicles in the Philippines,” the President said in his remarks.

“With plans to expand further, Tesla is building a generation of Filipinos equipped to lead in the global shift towards sustainable technologies such as this,” he said.

The 1,900-square-meter Tesla Center at Uptown Parade in Taguig features the experience center, service center, delivery center, headquarters and main office, as well as charging stations.

During the event, Marcos inspected the Model Y priced from P2.369 million to P3.299 million and the Model 3 priced from P2.109 million to P3.099 million.

Marcos said Tesla’s arrival in the Philippines marks another significant step in the fight against climate change.

“It is a step-a very significant step forward to our long-term transformation towards a more environment-friendly transportation system,” the President.

Tesla officially entered the Philippine market on Nov. 8 last year, through its subsidiary, Tesla Motors Philippines Inc., making it its fourth market in Southeast Asia after Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

Tesla Motors Philippines president Isabel Fan said the company would increase its charging stations across the country.

Marcos said the government has adopted policies and pursued strategic measures that reflect its commitment to enhancing sustainable transportation while meeting the needs of Filipino commuters.

Among these policies include the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion or TRAIN Act, which removed excise taxes on battery electric vehicles and the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, which offers duty-free importation for charging stations, lowering user fees for EV owners and prioritizing registration and traffic privileges.

According to Marcos, other measures that strengthen the government’s commitment to clean energy include the Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry, which aims to achieve a 50 percent EV market share in the Philippines by 2040 and Executive Order 62, which seeks to reduce tariff rates on pure electric or hybrid four-wheel and motorcycle EVs to zero until 2028.