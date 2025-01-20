^

Business

Over 16 gigawatts offshore wind power seen by 2028 - DOE

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
January 20, 2025 | 12:00am
Over 16 gigawatts offshore wind power seen by 2028 - DOE
Latest DOE data showed that 16 offshore wind projects with a combined capacity of 16,652 megawatts (MW) are set to begin construction by 2027 at the latest and deliver their first kilowatt-hours by 2028.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) is charting a bold course for offshore wind development, with a goal of unlocking over 16 gigawatts of capacity by the end of President Marcos’ term.

Latest DOE data showed that 16 offshore wind projects with a combined capacity of 16,652 megawatts (MW) are set to begin construction by 2027 at the latest and deliver their first kilowatt-hours by 2028.

Among these offshore wind frontrunners are Domhain Earth Corp.’s 3,100 MW in Oriental Mindoro and Antique, 1,830 MW in Batangas and Occidental Mindoro, 1,600 MW in Ilocos Norte and Cagayan and 1,500 MW in Bataan, Cavite and Batangas.

The list also includes the 2,000-MW Ilocos Norte project of Buhawind Energy Northern Luzon Corp. as well as Copenhagen Infrastructure New Market Fund Philippines Corp.’s 1,000 MW in Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur, 650 MW in Northern Samar and 350 MW in Pangasinan and La Union.

Also in pre-development stages are Vind Energy Corp.’s 994 MW in Cavite and 728 MW in Guimaras, Triconti Southwind Corp.’s 600 MW in Negros Occidental and Jet Stream Windkraft Corp.’s 600 MW in Iloilo and Negros Occidental.

Completing the list are Ivisan Windkraft Corp.’s 450 MW in Bataan and Cavite and ACX3 Capital Holdings Inc.’s 500 MW in Camarines Sur, 475 MW in Lucena, Quezon and 275 MW in Tayabas, Quezon.

To support these offshore wind projects, the DOE facilitates coordination with relevant agencies such as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) and the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

Earlier, Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said the PPA has committed and earmarked a budget for the repurposing and expansion of three priority ports in Ilocos Norte, Batangas and Camarines Norte.

These upgrades are designed to ensure that ports can handle the installation, commissioning and operational requirements of offshore wind projects, although further details have yet to be disclosed.

Further, Energy Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevara said investors of frontrunner projects are “keen on participating” in the fifth round of the green energy auction (GEA) due to the planned modernization of critical facilities.

“The crucial parts are really the transmission and ports, so our move is really coordinated in that regard. We work with the NGCP and the local government unit for the right of way,” Guevara said.

Previously, the DOE said the GEA for offshore wind contracts is targeted as early as July this year, a move aimed at helping developers secure market access to ensure long-term demand for their generation capacities.

“We had already announced this last December because some of the frontrunner offshore wind projects needed to assure their investors that the GEA-5 is going to happen,” Guevara said.

GEA is a program designed to trigger the expansion of the country’s renewable energy capacity to boost the government’s target of scaling up the share of renewables in the energy mix to 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TikTok could 'go dark' in US Sunday after Supreme Court ruling

TikTok could 'go dark' in US Sunday after Supreme Court ruling

1 day ago
TikTok says it will "go dark" in the United States on Sunday unless the government provides assurances a new law calling for...
Business
fbtw
SB Corp rolls out P1.5 billion loan program for MSMEs

SB Corp rolls out P1.5 billion loan program for MSMEs

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The financing arm of the Department of Trade and Industry has rolled out two programs with a total of P1.5 billion worth of...
Business
fbtw
Globe helps supply chain adopt sustainable practices

Globe helps supply chain adopt sustainable practices

1 day ago
Globe is driving sustainability across its supply chain by empowering vendors with training, tools and technology to align...
Business
fbtw
Philippines growth likely 2nd fastest &ndash; World Bank

Philippines growth likely 2nd fastest – World Bank

By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
The Philippines is expected to remain the second fastest-growing economy in Southeast Asia until 2026, according to the World...
Business
fbtw
Foreign digital firms in PH only have 4 months left to comply with new VAT law

Foreign digital firms in PH only have 4 months left to comply with new VAT law

By Jerome Villanueva | 1 day ago
Foreign digital service providers operating in the Philippines only have four months to comply with the mandatory...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Semirara sets P6.9 billion capital spending this year

Semirara sets P6.9 billion capital spending this year

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Semirara Mining and Power Corp. (SMPC) of tycoon Isidro Consunji is spending around P6.9 billion this year to beef up its...
Business
fbtw

DoubleDragon boosting war chest with P51 billion fund-raising initiatives

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
DoubleDragon Corp., the listed property developer owned by Edgar “Injap” Sia II and Tony Tan Caktiong, is bolstering significantly its war chest with capital-raising initiatives worth P51.3 billion planned...
Business
fbtw
Philippines to adjust borrowing strategy amid global rates uncertainties

Philippines to adjust borrowing strategy amid global rates uncertainties

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Philippine government is bracing for higher borrowing costs this year as global interest rates will likely remain elevated,...
Business
fbtw

Megawide sticking to basics

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
Megawide Construction Corp. will continue to concentrate on “basic” government infrastructure projects that will provide more benefits to the people, even as it does not see an immediate upside to tourism...
Business
fbtw

Health is wealth

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
It doesn’t get any clearer than this: good public health promotes economic growth.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with