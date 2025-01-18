Food security emergency likely to be declared on January 22

A vendor arranges rice for sale at a market in Paco, Manila on March 13, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) is expected to declare a food security emergency on rice on January 22 amid surging prices of the staple.

During a news forum on Saturday, January 18, Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said the department is anticipated to receive the resolution approving the recommendation for the declaration by Monday.

The review is expected on Monday and Tuesday, with the declaration likely by midweek, De Mesa added.

Once the declaration is made, the National Food Authority will be authorized to release its buffer stock of 300,000 metric tons of rice to stabilize prices.

The move comes as the National Price Coordinating Council (NPCC) recently approved a resolution urging the DA to declare a food security emergency specifically for rice, citing the continued rise in prices.

Under Republic Act 12078, which amended the Agricultural Tariffication Act, the agriculture chief has the authority to declare a food security emergency in response to significant price hikes or supply shortages of rice.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. previously said the declaration is intended “to bring rice prices down” after other measures, including tariff adjustments, failed to produce significant results.

The DA faced a challenging year in 2024, as the sector struggled with the impact of the El Niño phenomenon, followed by a series of typhoons and the onset of La Niña.

According to De Mesa, El Niño alone caused a significant decline in palay production, resulting in a loss of over 800,000 metric tons.

The agricultural sector’s difficulties were further compounded by the damage from successive typhoons, which left the country with more than P30 billion in agricultural losses.