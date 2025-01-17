^

Business

Senator slams push for tobacco tax moratorium amid decline in collection

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 17, 2025 | 3:40pm
Senator slams push for tobacco tax moratorium amid decline in collection
Sen. Pia Cayetano leads the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing the country's 5th Dirty Ashtray Award on January 16, 2025.
Senate Social Media Unit / Voltaire F. Domingo

MANILA, Philippines — The decline in the collection of excise taxes needs further study before a moratorium can be imposed, a senator said, as lawmakers consider halting the collection of these taxes due to decreasing revenue.

The Department of Finance (DOF) previously said excise tax collection has steadily decreased since 2022, even as the number of smokers has increased.

At a Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on the Philippines earnings a "Dirty Ashtray Award," Sen. Pia Cayetano questioned proposals to impose a moratorium on excise taxes.

Cayetano argued that the passage of the “Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act” contributed to the liberalization of vaping.

She noted that the law transferred regulatory authority from the Food and Drug Administration to the Department of Trade and Industry.

She also pointed out that such measures were likely factors in the rise of smoking.

Cayetano dismissed suggestions that the increase in smokers and the decrease in excise tax collection justify removing taxes.

“Palalabasain sa hearing ‘ay tumataas ang smoking, tanggalin nalang natin ang tax, hindi pala effective.’ Wow, ‘wag na tayo mag-aral (They will make it look like from this hearing that ‘smoking is increasing, let us just remove the taxes since they are not effective.’ Wow, let’s not study at all),” Cayetano said.

She pushed for a thorough analysis of the data to find out other reasons for why smoking rates have risen while excise tax collections have declined.

“Let’s not be blind. This is your solemn duty. If you’re not willing to do this, don’t work in government. If you want to be an advocate for a sin product, work for them, but don’t sit in this government chair and then be advocates for a sin product,” she said.

DOF's position

The finance department, meanwhile, has yet to take an official position on the moratorium but expressed willingness to listen to different perspectives.

Cayetano then criticized any suggestion that excise taxes should be redirected or removed altogether.

“In what universe [does] the DOF, which is tasked with collecting [and] raising funds, now come to Congress and say, ‘I don’t want the funds... I will take it there, where it is helpful to people for their health.'?” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

In a separate interview, Finance Secretary Ralph Recto reiterated his department's openness to discussion.

“This is not a DOF bill; it is initiated by Congress. We're willing to listen to Congress… and listen to all stakeholders, including health advocates. We are also a health advocate. That's why we want more collections so that we can subsidize PhilHealth,” Recto said.

The DOF, Recto said, is looking for a “sweet spot” that balances concerns about illicit trade, tax collection and public health.

“We’re looking for that sweet spot also for vape. When taxes are too high, it’s more profitable also to smuggle,” Recto added.

PIA CAYETANO

TOBACCO

TOBACCO EXCISE TAX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US securities regulator sues Musk over purchase of Twitter shares

US securities regulator sues Musk over purchase of Twitter shares

2 days ago
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has sued Elon Musk, arguing that his purchase of Twitter shares in 2022...
Business
fbtw
From ban to buyout: What next for TikTok in the US?

From ban to buyout: What next for TikTok in the US?

2 days ago
TikTok faces an imminent shutdown in the United States after Congress passed a law last year forcing its Chinese owner ByteDance...
Business
fbtw
LGUs&rsquo; national tax share rises to 35% next year &ndash; Recto

LGUs’ national tax share rises to 35% next year – Recto

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 17 hours ago
Local government units would be getting 35 percent of the national taxes beginning next year as earmarking of the incremental...
Business
fbtw
Nintendo shares tumble as Switch 2 preview disappoints

Nintendo shares tumble as Switch 2 preview disappoints

7 hours ago
Nintendo shares tumbled more than 6% Friday after the Japanese games giant failed to impress with a brief video preview of...
Business
fbtw
Weak link in power sector

Weak link in power sector

By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
Energy Secretary Popo Lotilla is very hopeful that 2025 will be a better year for the power sector.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines at risk from poverty, economic downturn &ndash; WEF

Philippines at risk from poverty, economic downturn – WEF

By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
The biggest threats to the Philippines in the next two years are an economic downturn and poverty, according to the World...
Business
fbtw
GSIS releases record P289 B multi-purpose loans to members

GSIS releases record P289 B multi-purpose loans to members

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 17 hours ago
The state-run fund for government employees has issued a record P289 billion in credit to more than 1.2 million members under...
Business
fbtw
Australian-backed funding program for women entrepreneurs launched

Australian-backed funding program for women entrepreneurs launched

By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
A Philippine-based SME-focused private debt investor has launched SheSecure, an Australian government-backed funding program...
Business
fbtw
Last-minute profit-taking send shares in red zone

Last-minute profit-taking send shares in red zone

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Last-minute profit-taking sent stocks lower yesterday, spoiling what could have been a back-to-back win for the local m
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with