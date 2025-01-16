Maya disburses P92 billion in loans

In 2024 alone, Maya disbursed P68 billion in loans while its deposit balances stood at P39 billion. The bank’s customer base reached 5.4 million, solidifying its position as a leader in financial innovation and inclusion.

MANILA, Philippines — Digital lender Maya Bank has disbursed over P92 billion in loans since its launch in 2022, driven by innovative integration of banking and payments, advanced technology and a customer-centric approach.

“Banking should be simple and empowering,” said Shailesh Baidwan, Maya Group president and Maya Bank co-founder. “By merging payments and banking on one delightful digital experience, we’re enabling more Filipinos to save, borrow and grow their money with ease.”

The bank attributed its success to its extensive payments network, customer-first product design and advanced technology in delivering financial inclusion at scale – all while improving operational efficiency and profit margins.

E-wallet users were also introduced to savings products, earning up to 15 percent interest for using Maya for daily transactions. Businesses benefit from tools integrated into Maya’s payment platforms, streamlining their operations and enhancing engagement.