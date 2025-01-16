^

Business

Phiippine economy seen to expand by 6.1%

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
January 16, 2025 | 12:00am
Phiippine economy seen to expand by 6.1%
In its 2025 Outlook for Sovereigns - Asia Pacific (APAC), Moody’s Ratings said the Philippines would expand by an above-trend 6.1 percent, down from 6.2 percent.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  The Philippine economy is projected to grow by 6.1 percent this year, supported by household spending as well as public investment, according to Moody’s Ratings.

In its 2025 Outlook for Sovereigns - Asia Pacific (APAC), Moody’s Ratings said the Philippines would expand by an above-trend 6.1 percent, down from 6.2 percent.

“Rising employment and higher remittance inflows will support household spending. Public investment will also buttress growth, while reforms, including market liberalization and foreign investment will spur private-sector investment,” Moody’s Ratings said.

Last August, Moody’s Investors Service affirmed its Baa2 rating – a notch above minimum investment grade – and stable outlook for the Philippines.

Moody’s Ratings said it expects growth in the APAC to be steady overall in 2025, driven by slower, but still solid, expansion in China and India, robust gains in Southeast Asia and a return to trend growth in Australia.

“We project the 25 rated APAC sovereigns to grow 3.8 percent in 2025 in real terms compared with four percent in 2024 – without factoring in proposed changes in US trade policy,” Moody’s Ratings said.

It added that growth would be stronger in APAC than in most other regions.

“But at the individual economy level, the picture will be more diverse, reflecting variation in domestic demand and exposure to external factors such as the semiconductor cycle,” Moody’s Ratings said.

According to Moody’s Ratings, a major uncertainty for the region stems from the policy pledges of US president-elect Donald Trump.

“Notwithstanding any mitigating measures, China would experience a material hit to output, and growth could also slow significantly in a number of other highly open economies in APAC, if Trump delivered on his pledge to impose tariffs of 60 percent on Chinese imports and a 10 percent to 20 percent universal baseline tariff on most imports from the rest of the world,” Moody’s Ratings said, adding that China’s GDP could be 0.9 percent to 2.5 percent lower in 2025 under such a scenario.

Meanwhile, Moody’s Ratings also noted that spikes in inflation from supply chain constraints and food and energy price surges have faded in most APAC economies.

“We expect monetary policy to ease in most APAC economies in 2025. But where there has been less fiscal consolidation, rate cuts will be limited and debt servicing costs will remain elevated,” Moody’s Ratings said.

The report also said that for APAC sovereigns overall, general government debt would change only modestly in 2025, although debt would remain above pre-pandemic levels for 76 percent.

It added that affordability is weak in some emerging markets (EMs) including India, most FMs and some commodity-exporting economies including Malaysia and Indonesia (Baa2 stable).

“In the Philippines, debt affordability will deteriorate through 2025 as general government interest payments rise to around 13.5 percent of general government revenue because of higher interest rates than pre-pandemic, despite revenue mobilization measures,” Moody’s Ratings said.

Moreover, Moody’s Ratings said that politics and social unrest pose significant economic and fiscal risks in APAC.

“After elections in key economies, governments may need to make choices whether to fulfill pledges or to focus on fiscal consolidation. Financial constraints may limit the ability to address underlying social strains,” Moody’s Ratings said.

It emphasized that many countries in APAC, especially EMs, also have high exposure to physical climate risks, which can add to fiscal strains through spending to repair damage from climate events and to compensate businesses and households.

Moody’s Ratings said the Philippines also has high credit exposure to physical climate risks.

“It frequently experiences typhoons, causing widespread damage and necessitating emergency funds for recovery. This is signaled by its physical climate risks category score of four,” Moody’s Ratings said.

RATINGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
OFW personal remittances hit $3.12 billion in November 2024

OFW personal remittances hit $3.12 billion in November 2024

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
In a statement released on Wednesday, January 15, the central bank said that OFW remittances grew by 3.5% in November 2024...
Business
fbtw
From ban to buyout: What next for TikTok in the US?

From ban to buyout: What next for TikTok in the US?

16 hours ago
TikTok faces an imminent shutdown in the United States after Congress passed a law last year forcing its Chinese owner ByteDance...
Business
fbtw
US securities regulator sues Musk over purchase of Twitter shares

US securities regulator sues Musk over purchase of Twitter shares

16 hours ago
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has sued Elon Musk, arguing that his purchase of Twitter shares in 2022...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Peso may breach 60:$1 threshold&rsquo;

‘Peso may breach 60:$1 threshold’

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The peso may breach the critical 60 to $1 threshold if the policies of Donald Trump when he assumes the US presidency surprise...
Business
fbtw

Can NGCP resist Maharlika?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
There is no reason for NGCP’s equity holders to welcome the interest of Maharlika Fund to buy into the company.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stocks snap 3-day retreat

Stocks snap 3-day retreat

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The local stock market snapped its three-day losing streak as investors took advantage of bargains.
Business
fbtw

Accelerating growth in the regions

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
The new year ushered in exciting news for the local tourism and hospitality industry, with the announcement of the landmark investment by business leader and philanthropist Manuel V. Pangilinan in Baguio’s...
Business
fbtw
Maynilad hopeful on IPO this year

Maynilad hopeful on IPO this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Maynilad Water Services Inc. is looking to get its initial public offering done this year, as discussions with banks are...
Business
fbtw
MPTC raising up to P50 billion ahead of merger with SMC unit

MPTC raising up to P50 billion ahead of merger with SMC unit

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Expressway giant Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. may sell new shares this year to secure as much as P50 billion, as it looks...
Business
fbtw

UBS retains securities, investment arms in Philippines

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
While it has closed its representative office in the Philippines, UBS AG said that it would continue to operate in the country through its two licensed entities – UBS Securities Philippines and UBS Investments...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with