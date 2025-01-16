^

Business

Lower unemployment, inflation and electricity prices

ENERGY, INFRA AND ECONOMICS - Bienvenido Oplas Jr. - The Philippine Star
January 16, 2025 | 12:00am

Last week, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) released the labor data for November 2024, with the unemployment rate at 3.2 percent – an all-time low except in June 2024 and December 2023 with 3.1 percent. So this is good news.

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto expressed optimism in their press release that “We are working non-stop to ensure that we open more economic opportunities to Filipinos, so we can provide more and quality jobs to our people and boost our economy.”

Also last week, the PSA released the inflation data for December 2024, it was 2.9 percent, good. The highest inflation last year was 4.4 percent in July and the lowest was 1.9 percent in September.

Our full-year inflation has declined from 5.8 percent in 2022 and six percent in 2023 to 3.2 percent in 2024. This is lower than the 2024 inflation of India at 4.9 percent and Vietnam at 3.6 percent, but higher than Indonesia and Korea’s 2.3 percent. Note that Vietnam, India and Philippines have the fastest GDP growth in 2024 (Q1-Q3) among the world’s top 50 largest economies. Somehow an illustration of the “Phillips’ Curve” – more growth and lower unemployment leads to higher inflation.

Of the 3.2 percent inflation last year, the biggest pull-ups came from alcoholic beverages and tobacco with 4.6 percent inflation, and food and non-alcoholic beverages with 4.4 percent. The largest pull-down were from transport with 0.9 percent, and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels with 1.7 percent.

During the Monthly Economic Managers Meeting (MEMM) last Monday, Jan. 13, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go, Secretary Recto, other officials from Bangko Sentral and Bureau of the Treasury discussed the declining inflation and unemployment rates, and budget for 2025.

Also last Monday, Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) announced a decrease of P0.219 per kilowatt-hour in the electricity rate in January 2025 billing due to lower generation and transmission charges. Good news to start the year.

I checked the generation charges being passed on by Meralco from different power plants to the consumers, here are the numbers I got. Rates are in pesos per Kwh, percentages in parenthesis are their share to total generation.

In November 2024, generation charge was P6.793, of which from Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) has P4.297 (28.7 percent). Coal plants have lower cost, like Limay P5.381 (8.8 percent), San Buenaventura P6.353 (9.1 percent), Sual P5.52 (3.0 percent). Gas plants generally have higher prices, contracted solar has lower prices but their percent share is very small, below one percent of total.

In December 2024, generation charge increased to P6.972 of which WESM has P4.550 (31.4 percent), coal plants again have lower prices: Limay P5.168 (8.9 percent), San Buenaventura P6.073 (6.3 percent), Sual P5.407 (3.3 percent) .

And this January 2025, generation charge decreased to P6.834 of which WESM has P3.666 (33.7 percent), coal plants Limay P5.405 (9.0 percent), San Buenaventura P5.689 (7.0 percent), Sual P5.478 (3.2 percent).

So if we want cheaper electricity, brighter streets and colder offices, malls and houses, we should have more big coal plants, not less.

Last week, the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) released the prices nationwide in WESM. For January 2025 billing, WESM average price nationwide was P3.45/kwh or 22 percent lower than December 2024 price of P4.42/kwh. The main reason was the increase in power supply to 20,150 MW from 19,492 MW in December 2024 or 3.4 percent increase. While demand has decreased to 13,275 MW from 13,659 MW in December 2024, or 2.8 percent decline.

Higher supply while demand is flat or declining results in higher reserve margins, and hence lower prices. If we want to have stable electricity supply at lower prices, we should have high reserve margins always. Redundancy of reserves can increase cost but because they reduce the chance of blackout, they have a pull-down effect on overall prices.

More big coal plants, big LNG plants and soon nuclear plants will always be beneficial for the Philippine economy in terms of lower power prices, lower chance of blackout, and hence higher attractiveness for business and investments.

PSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
OFW personal remittances hit $3.12 billion in November 2024

OFW personal remittances hit $3.12 billion in November 2024

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
In a statement released on Wednesday, January 15, the central bank said that OFW remittances grew by 3.5% in November 2024...
Business
fbtw
From ban to buyout: What next for TikTok in the US?

From ban to buyout: What next for TikTok in the US?

16 hours ago
TikTok faces an imminent shutdown in the United States after Congress passed a law last year forcing its Chinese owner ByteDance...
Business
fbtw
US securities regulator sues Musk over purchase of Twitter shares

US securities regulator sues Musk over purchase of Twitter shares

16 hours ago
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has sued Elon Musk, arguing that his purchase of Twitter shares in 2022...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Peso may breach 60:$1 threshold&rsquo;

‘Peso may breach 60:$1 threshold’

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The peso may breach the critical 60 to $1 threshold if the policies of Donald Trump when he assumes the US presidency surprise...
Business
fbtw

Can NGCP resist Maharlika?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
There is no reason for NGCP’s equity holders to welcome the interest of Maharlika Fund to buy into the company.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOF resolves issues on tax shares of LGUs

DOF resolves issues on tax shares of LGUs

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
In a dialogue with city mayors yesterday, Finance Secretary Ralph Recto addressed concerns on the computation of national...
Business
fbtw
Stocks snap 3-day retreat

Stocks snap 3-day retreat

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The local stock market snapped its three-day losing streak as investors took advantage of bargains.
Business
fbtw

Accelerating growth in the regions

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
The new year ushered in exciting news for the local tourism and hospitality industry, with the announcement of the landmark investment by business leader and philanthropist Manuel V. Pangilinan in Baguio’s...
Business
fbtw
Maynilad hopeful on IPO this year

Maynilad hopeful on IPO this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Maynilad Water Services Inc. is looking to get its initial public offering done this year, as discussions with banks are...
Business
fbtw
MPTC raising up to P50 billion ahead of merger with SMC unit

MPTC raising up to P50 billion ahead of merger with SMC unit

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Expressway giant Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. may sell new shares this year to secure as much as P50 billion, as it looks...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with