^

Business

D&L spearheads technology to make plastics sustainable

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 15, 2025 | 12:00am
D&L spearheads technology to make plastics sustainable
D&L intends to launch this year its plant fiber-plastics technology with a wide range of use, such as for household appliances and automotive and electric vehicle parts.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — D&L Industries Inc. is spearheading a pioneering technology through its subsidiary D&L Polymer & Colours Inc. (DLPC) that will make plastics sustainable.

D&L intends to launch this year its plant fiber-plastics technology with a wide range of use, such as for household appliances and automotive and electric vehicle parts.

According to the company, it has successfully developed a pioneering technology in the country which turns an otherwise worthless pile of natural fibers into an eco-friendly complementary material or alternative to plastics.

“The Philippines has an endless supply of natural fibers that are mostly deemed as waste. About 25 years ago, even before the term ESG or sustainability became mainstream, we had already started exploring the possibilities of harnessing the potential of abaca fiber as an environmentally friendly complementary material or alternative to plastics,” DLPC president and CEO Lester Lao said.

However, Lao said that the technology to properly process abaca fibers at scale did not exist at the time.

“More than two decades later, with the various advancements in technology, we are finally seeing our vision come to fruition,” he said.

D&L said that the resulting natural fiber composites can replace up to 40 percent of polymers in the formulation of the various consumer and industrial products that are traditionally made of plastics, helping minimize plastic usage.

“What we have developed is a totally new material that is arguably breaking the boundaries of polymer science. With its unique characteristics and sustainable aspects, we are convinced that it has the potential to revolutionize the plastics industry,” Lao said.

D&L said that DLPC is currently doing the groundwork to make the technology available and used at scale.

It is also simultaneously developing various applications while creating the market and educating customers about the practical applications for the technology.

Discussion with several potential partners that are interested in using natural fiber composites in making their plastic products more sustainable are currently being undertaken by DLPC.

D&L INDUSTRIES INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAL adds new route from Cebu

PAL adds new route from Cebu

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is betting on a new route and expanding its Siargao flights from Cebu, as the carrier moves...
Business
fbtw
Asian markets mixed as traders eye US inflation data, earnings

Asian markets mixed as traders eye US inflation data, earnings

9 hours ago
Asian markets diverged Tuesday as bargain buying after recent losses played against ongoing worries about the outlook for...
Business
fbtw
NGCP refutes P204.3B excess earnings claim, cites revenue proposal as basis

NGCP refutes P204.3B excess earnings claim, cites revenue proposal as basis

7 hours ago
Facing allegations of owing P204.3 billion to Filipinos for its purported excess earnings, the National Grid Corporation of...
Business
fbtw

Investment, daw?

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
Whoever is the not-so-bright economic adviser who convinced BBM to launch Maharlika as a sovereign wealth or investment fund did him and the country a big disfavor.
Business
fbtw
A fast-food chicken issue

A fast-food chicken issue

By Rey Elbo | 1 day ago
What would you do if you encountered something unusual about the food served in a fast-food restaurant? Maybe, you’ll...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Aboitiz unit to build solar facility for Republic Cement

Aboitiz unit to build solar facility for Republic Cement

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Aboitiz Upgrade Solar Inc. is constructing a solar facility in Bulacan to supply clean power to cement maker Republic Cement...
Business
fbtw

SBFI makes progress in education advocacy programs

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Security Bank Foundation Inc. continues to make progress last year in its programs advocating for education.
Business
fbtw
Trump&rsquo;s return threatens resurgence of trade wars

Trump’s return threatens resurgence of trade wars

1 hour ago
Donald Trump’s second presidential term promises a return to tariffs as he pressures partners and rivals to tackle everything...
Business
fbtw
Global electric car sales zoom by 25% in 2024

Global electric car sales zoom by 25% in 2024

1 hour ago
Electric car sales rose by 25 percent globally last year, surging in China but slowing in Europe, according to figures published...
Business
fbtw
CA upholds SEC stop order against NWorld

CA upholds SEC stop order against NWorld

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has scored another victory against an erring company after the Court of Appeals has...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with