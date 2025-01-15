D&L spearheads technology to make plastics sustainable

D&L intends to launch this year its plant fiber-plastics technology with a wide range of use, such as for household appliances and automotive and electric vehicle parts.

MANILA, Philippines — D&L Industries Inc. is spearheading a pioneering technology through its subsidiary D&L Polymer & Colours Inc. (DLPC) that will make plastics sustainable.

According to the company, it has successfully developed a pioneering technology in the country which turns an otherwise worthless pile of natural fibers into an eco-friendly complementary material or alternative to plastics.

“The Philippines has an endless supply of natural fibers that are mostly deemed as waste. About 25 years ago, even before the term ESG or sustainability became mainstream, we had already started exploring the possibilities of harnessing the potential of abaca fiber as an environmentally friendly complementary material or alternative to plastics,” DLPC president and CEO Lester Lao said.

However, Lao said that the technology to properly process abaca fibers at scale did not exist at the time.

“More than two decades later, with the various advancements in technology, we are finally seeing our vision come to fruition,” he said.

D&L said that the resulting natural fiber composites can replace up to 40 percent of polymers in the formulation of the various consumer and industrial products that are traditionally made of plastics, helping minimize plastic usage.

“What we have developed is a totally new material that is arguably breaking the boundaries of polymer science. With its unique characteristics and sustainable aspects, we are convinced that it has the potential to revolutionize the plastics industry,” Lao said.

D&L said that DLPC is currently doing the groundwork to make the technology available and used at scale.

It is also simultaneously developing various applications while creating the market and educating customers about the practical applications for the technology.

Discussion with several potential partners that are interested in using natural fiber composites in making their plastic products more sustainable are currently being undertaken by DLPC.