New cruise terminal to rise in Puerto Galera

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is bidding out the P706.05-million contract to build a port dedicated for cruise arrivals in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro.

MANILA, Philippines — One of the most popular beaches in the Philippinesa is getting a port solely for cruise ships as part of efforts to solidify the country as a destination of choice for high-end travelers.

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is bidding out the P706.05-million contract to build a port dedicated for cruise arrivals in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro.

The cruise terminal is expected to boost the tourism potential of the destination, which is already known for its beach resorts and dive spots.

The PPA, for its part, is developing dedicated terminals around the archipelago, hoping to entice cruise lines to dock in the country. Currently, the agency is building a similar facility in the Port of Jubang in Dapa, Surigao del Norte, to promote island destination Siargao.

For the cruise terminal in Puerto Galera, the PPA is giving the contractor 780 days to deliver the project. The PPA will conduct a pre-bid conference on Jan. 10 and will close the submissions and open the proposals on Feb. 5.

The PPA has reasons to bet on the economic potential of the cruise industry, as the Philippines is becoming a destination of choice in Asia for the high-end segment.

The country won back to back at the Asia Cruise Awards as the Best Ports of Call in 2024 and as Asia’s Best Cruise Destination in 2023, and the government wants to capitalize on these victories to advertise the Philippines as a cruise market.

Based on data from the PPA, the country received 80,588 tourists from cruise vessels in the nine months to September 2024, close to beating the 2023 total of 88,080.

The PPA is also keeping up the pace of its efforts to improve port infrastructure in the regions. It is spending P441.34 million to expand the Port of San Jose in the Dinagat Islands.

Likewise, the agency is allocating P262.97 million for the rehabilitation of the Port of Roxas in Oriental Mindoro. The PPA scheduled the pre-bid conference for the projects on Jan. 10 and the deadline for offers on Feb. 4 for the Port of Roxas and on Feb. 5 for the Port of San Jose.

The PPA eyes to complete 14 big-ticket projects nationwide before President Marcos steps down in 2028.

Between 2025 and 2028, the agency plans to spend as much as P16 billion in pursuit of this goal, allocating at least P4 billion for projects that are crucial to inter-island connectivity.