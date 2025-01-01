^

Business

New cruise terminal to rise in Puerto Galera

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
January 1, 2025 | 12:00am
New cruise terminal to rise in Puerto Galera
The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is bidding out the P706.05-million contract to build a port dedicated for cruise arrivals in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro.
Businessworld / TRAVELORIENTALMINDORO.PH

MANILA, Philippines — One of the most popular beaches in the Philippinesa is getting a port solely for cruise ships as part of efforts to solidify the country as a destination of choice for high-end travelers.

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is bidding out the P706.05-million contract to build a port dedicated for cruise arrivals in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro.

The cruise terminal is expected to boost the tourism potential of the destination, which is already known for its beach resorts and dive spots.

The PPA, for its part, is developing dedicated terminals around the archipelago, hoping to entice cruise lines to dock in the country. Currently, the agency is building a similar facility in the Port of Jubang in Dapa, Surigao del Norte, to promote island destination Siargao.

For the cruise terminal in Puerto Galera, the PPA is giving the contractor 780 days to deliver the project. The PPA will conduct a pre-bid conference on Jan. 10 and will close the submissions and open the proposals on Feb. 5.

The PPA has reasons to bet on the economic potential of the cruise industry, as the Philippines is becoming a destination of choice in Asia for the high-end segment.

The country won back to back at the Asia Cruise Awards as the Best Ports of Call in 2024 and as Asia’s Best Cruise Destination in 2023, and the government wants to capitalize on these victories to advertise the Philippines as a cruise market.

Based on data from the PPA, the country received 80,588 tourists from cruise vessels in the nine months to September 2024, close to beating the 2023 total of 88,080.

The PPA is also keeping up the pace of its efforts to improve port infrastructure in the regions. It is spending P441.34 million to expand the Port of San Jose in the Dinagat Islands.

Likewise, the agency is allocating P262.97 million for the rehabilitation of the Port of Roxas in Oriental Mindoro. The PPA scheduled the pre-bid conference for the projects on Jan. 10 and the deadline for offers on Feb. 4 for the Port of Roxas and on Feb. 5 for the Port of San Jose.

The PPA eyes to complete 14 big-ticket projects nationwide before President Marcos steps down in 2028.

Between 2025 and 2028, the agency plans to spend as much as P16 billion in pursuit of this goal, allocating at least P4 billion for projects that are crucial to inter-island connectivity.

CRUISE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Subic eyeing bigger cruise tourism in 2025

Subic eyeing bigger cruise tourism in 2025

By E.H. Edejer | 11 hours ago
More cruise ships visits are expected in this emerging regional travel destination next year, as the Subic Bay Metropolitan...
Business
fbtw

What causes workers to distrust management?

By Rey Elbo | 1 day ago
In the 1986 comedy film Gung Ho starring Michael Keaton, the story revolves around the takeover of an ailing American car plant by a Japanese company with a fictional named Assan Motors Corp. When the factory closed...
Business
fbtw
Housing prices drop for 1st time in 3 years

Housing prices drop for 1st time in 3 years

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 days ago
Property prices declined for the first time in three years as prices of duplex housing and condominium units slumped in the...
Business
fbtw

Now streaming: VAT on digital services

By Marione Nicole P. Bigarin | 1 day ago
This Christmas season, should we really stream or use digital services and “chill” following the enactment of RA 12023 or the Value-Added Tax on Digital Services Law last Oct. 18, 2024?
Business
fbtw
No major bird strike accidents in Philippines so far &mdash; CAAP

No major bird strike accidents in Philippines so far — CAAP

1 day ago
The spokesperson of CAAP said bird strikes remain a serious risk due to climate change.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Goodbye 2024, hello 2025

By Marianne Go | 4 hours ago
Retirement came early in January last year, marking my exit as a business editor and my rebirth as a business columnist.
Business
fbtw

Industrial, hospitality sectors to gain from extension of foreign land leases

By Catherine Talavera | 4 hours ago
Congress’ approval of two separate bills allowing foreigners to lease land in the country for up to 99 years will benefit the industrial and hospitality property markets, a property research and advisory firm...
Business
fbtw
BSP cancels registration of 6 money service firms

BSP cancels registration of 6 money service firms

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 4 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has revoked the registration of a sixth money service business in 2024, underscoring its continued...
Business
fbtw
BSP extends deadline on consumer redress standards

BSP extends deadline on consumer redress standards

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 4 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has extended the transitory period for compliance with Circular 1195, which outlines the consumer...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with