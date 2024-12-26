ICTSI receives maiden container in Indonesia

ICTSI is ending a banner year on a higher note, as its Indonesian project East Java Multipurpose Terminal (EJMT) started receiving container ships on Dec. 14.

MANILA, Philippines — The International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has welcomed its first container call in East Java, showing the capability of its Indonesian project to handle different kinds of vessels.

ICTSI is ending a banner year on a higher note, as its Indonesian project East Java Multipurpose Terminal (EJMT) started receiving container ships on Dec. 14.

Glass maker XinYi Glass was responsible for the maiden call, picking EJMT to handle its cargo bound for its new factory in Gresik.

EJMT CEO Patrick Chan said the inaugural call is a milestone for the terminal, as it exhibited its capability to process all types of cargo. Prior to this, EJMT welcomed a few project vessels, but never a container ship.

“Having handled our first container call (and) multiple project vessels, we have demonstrated our capability as a full multipurpose terminal that can accommodate all types of cargo. We are ready to support East Java,” Chan said.

In 2022, ICTSI acquired majority ownership in PT East Java Development, the operator of EJMT, for $46.5 million, marking its entry into Indonesian territory.

ICTSI settled the amount in multiple tranches until 2023, and afterward gained majority control of EJMT and started its redevelopment.

Currently, EJMT is equipped with two mobile harbor cranes, the biggest equipment in any port in East Java.

Further, the terminal employs four 30- and 12-cubic meter grabs and two 60-cubic meter hoppers for bulk cargo. It also manages two reach stackers, an empty container handler, three automated Stinis spreaders and five Tantri trailers.

EJMT is situated 60 kilometers northwest of Surabaya within the Lamongan Regency, facing the Java Sea and outside the Surabaya Channel, making it accessible for vessels entering East Java. The terminal was constructed to support the economies of Lamongan, Tuban and Central Java by handling containerized, breakbulk and project cargo.

As the international gateway to East Java, EJMT supports hinterland customers in both domestic and overseas markets.

ICTSI is one of the largest port operators in the world in the 50,000 to 3.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units per year range through projects in six continents.