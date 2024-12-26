^

Business

ICTSI receives maiden container in Indonesia

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
December 26, 2024 | 12:00am
ICTSI receives maiden container in Indonesia
ICTSI is ending a banner year on a higher note, as its Indonesian project East Java Multipurpose Terminal (EJMT) started receiving container ships on Dec. 14.
Businessworld / ICTSI.COM

MANILA, Philippines — The International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has welcomed its first container call in East Java, showing the capability of its Indonesian project to handle different kinds of vessels.

ICTSI is ending a banner year on a higher note, as its Indonesian project East Java Multipurpose Terminal (EJMT) started receiving container ships on Dec. 14.

Glass maker XinYi Glass was responsible for the maiden call, picking EJMT to handle its cargo bound for its new factory in Gresik.

EJMT CEO Patrick Chan said the inaugural call is a milestone for the terminal, as it exhibited its capability to process all types of cargo. Prior to this, EJMT welcomed a few project vessels, but never a container ship.

“Having handled our first container call (and) multiple project vessels, we have demonstrated our capability as a full multipurpose terminal that can accommodate all types of cargo. We are ready to support East Java,” Chan said.

In 2022, ICTSI acquired majority ownership in PT East Java Development, the operator of EJMT, for $46.5 million, marking its entry into Indonesian territory.

ICTSI settled the amount in multiple tranches until 2023, and afterward gained majority control of EJMT and started its redevelopment.

Currently, EJMT is equipped with two mobile harbor cranes, the biggest equipment in any port in East Java.

Further, the terminal employs four 30- and 12-cubic meter grabs and two 60-cubic meter hoppers for bulk cargo. It also manages two reach stackers, an empty container handler, three automated Stinis spreaders and five Tantri trailers.

EJMT is situated 60 kilometers northwest of Surabaya within the Lamongan Regency, facing the Java Sea and outside the Surabaya Channel, making it accessible for vessels entering East Java. The terminal was constructed to support the economies of Lamongan, Tuban and Central Java by handling containerized, breakbulk and project cargo.

As the international gateway to East Java, EJMT supports hinterland customers in both domestic and overseas markets.

ICTSI is one of the largest port operators in the world in the 50,000 to 3.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units per year range through projects in six continents.

ICSTI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
IMF: Capital restoration needed for Landbank, DBP

IMF: Capital restoration needed for Landbank, DBP

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The International Monetary Fund believes it is crucial to restore the capital for the two state-owned banks that contributed...
Business
fbtw
BSP spends P5 billion for initial batch of polymer bills &ndash; COA

BSP spends P5 billion for initial batch of polymer bills – COA

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas spent P4.98 billion for the initial batch of polymer banknotes recently launched for circulation,...
Business
fbtw
IMF urges BSP to tighten banking policies, preempt risks

IMF urges BSP to tighten banking policies, preempt risks

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The International Monetary Fund has urged the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to adopt proactive macroprudential measures to prepare...
Business
fbtw
IMF calls for balanced monetary policy

IMF calls for balanced monetary policy

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 days ago
The International Monetary Fund has called for a cautious and adaptive approach to monetary policy by the Bangko Sentral ng...
Business
fbtw
Soaring gas prices put brakes on jeepney drivers (First of two parts)

Soaring gas prices put brakes on jeepney drivers (First of two parts)

By Brix Lelis | 2 days ago
Jeepneys reign as the “Kings of the Road” in the country, ruling the streets as the most iconic mode of transport,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Philippines has 2nd largest share of branded residences in Asia

By Catherine Talavera | 39 minutes ago
The Philippines has the second largest supply of branded residences in Asia, according to a Thailand-based hospitality consultancy firm.
Business
fbtw
ERC sets P25/kWh cap on power reserve market price

ERC sets P25/kWh cap on power reserve market price

By Brix Lelis | 39 minutes ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has set a ceiling price of P25 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) on the backup power that can...
Business
fbtw
Aboitiz Construction bags Batangas cement project

Aboitiz Construction bags Batangas cement project

By Richmond Mercurio | 39 minutes ago
The construction unit of the Aboitiz Group has bagged the site development works package for Taiheiyo Cement’s upcoming...
Business
fbtw
CLI eyes P5 billion from sustainability-linked bonds

CLI eyes P5 billion from sustainability-linked bonds

By Richmond Mercurio | 39 minutes ago
Cebu Landmasters Inc., a listed property developer focused on the Visayas and Mindanao regions, is targeting to raise as much...
Business
fbtw
PAL resumes Cebu flights to Osaka

PAL resumes Cebu flights to Osaka

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 39 minutes ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has reinstated its weekly flights between Cebu and Osaka in line with efforts to capture...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with