^

Business

ADB approves $30 million loan for PPP project preparation

The Philippine Star
December 14, 2024 | 12:00am
ADB approves $30 million loan for PPP project preparation
Through the loan, the ADB will help enhance the capacity of implementing agencies and local government units (LGUs) to develop and manage PPP projects.
AFP / Romeo Gacad

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $30-million loan to support the preparation of public–private partnership (PPP) projects in the country.

In a statement yesterday, the multilateral lender said the loan would go to the Project Development and Monitoring Facility (PDMF), managed by the PPP Center, to support the design and implementation of bankable PPP projects.

The PDMF is a revolving fund for project preparation that is offered to develop projects and get them ready to move to the implementation stage.

Through the loan, the ADB will help enhance the capacity of implementing agencies and local government units (LGUs) to develop and manage PPP projects.

“The Philippines is considered one of the leaders in Asia-Pacific in the use of PPPs as a modality for addressing infrastructure gaps and pursuing sustainable growth and development,” ADB Philippines country director Pavit Ramachandran said.

“Through this new loan, ADB is helping ensure the continuous preparation of bankable and feasible climate-resilient PPP projects in the country, as well as the availability of global expertise for successful PPP implementation,” he added.

Earlier this week, PPP Center deputy executive director Eleazar Ricote said they expect to support around 35 PPP projects from 2025 to 2029 through the loan.

All projects to be supported by the loan will undergo climate risk screening and management to ensure they are in line with the Philippines’ nationally determined contribution, or the commitment to reduce emissions.

The ADB said the projects will cover railways, roads and transport network improvements, as well as essential community facilities that will help improve the quality of life.

In addition, there will be a comprehensive capacity-building program for developing PPP projects targeted at the PPP Center, implementing agencies and LGUs.

The loan will also be used to support the creation of a project evaluation framework in emerging PPP sectors, as well as a contingent liabilities evaluation framework to ensure fiscal sustainability.

The ADB has been supporting efforts to create an enabling environment for infrastructure development in the country through private sector participation via policy loans such as the Expanding Private Participation in Infrastructure Program (EPPIP) Subprograms 1 and 2 and technical assistance.

It also provided assistance in the formulation and enforcement of the PPP Code’s implementing rules and regulations.

For this year, Ricote said the PPP Center approved 17 PPP projects that applied for PDMF support. 

These include the Cavite Bulk Water Supply Project, the La Union Bulk Water Facility Project, the PPP for Schools Infrastructure Project Phase III, the Halls of Justice Project, the Clark National Food Hub, the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute’s Nuclear Medicine Research and Innovation Center operations and maintenance, the Iloilo-Capiz-Aklan Expressway Project, the Metro Rail Transit (MRT)-3 and MRT-4 operations and maintenance and the acquisition of equipment and operations and maintenance of the New Cebu International Container Port Project, as well as the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project, the Poro Point Seaport Modernization Project, the Philippine Automated Fare Collection System Project, and the Senate-Department of Education Teacher’s City Project.

Also approved for PDMF support are the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Laguindingan Airport and Bohol Airport PPP projects, particularly for the independent consultants who will assist and oversee project implementation.

As of Dec. 9, there are 175 projects with an estimated cost of P2.546 trillion in the PPP pipeline.

ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Steady 5.8% growth for Philippines seen in 2025

Steady 5.8% growth for Philippines seen in 2025

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
The Institute of International Finance expects the Philippine economy to grow by 5.8 percent next year, higher than the 4.6...
Business
fbtw

How we have fallen

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It’s so heartbreaking for our generation to see how we have fallen through the years.
Business
fbtw
Jollibee cooking up expansion in Vietnam, entry into Australia

Jollibee cooking up expansion in Vietnam, entry into Australia

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. is accelerating the expansion of its flagship brand outside the Philippines,...
Business
fbtw
Elections to impact government spending in 2025

Elections to impact government spending in 2025

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Midterm elections next year can drag down government spending due to a scheduled mandatory ban on new expenditures, according...
Business
fbtw
BSP likely to hold policy ra BSP likely to hold policy rate?

BSP likely to hold policy ra BSP likely to hold policy rate?

By Mariane V. Go | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas does not intend to increase its key policy rate, according to BSP Governor Eli Remolona, but...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

DoubleDragon on track to attain 2025 targets

By Richmond Mercurio | 51 minutes ago
DoubleDragon Corp., the listed developer chaired by Edgar “Injap” Sia II, has set new goals for the company to conquer over the next decade as it looks forward to hitting its previously set targets for...
Business
fbtw
ERC clears Meralco-SMC power supply deal

ERC clears Meralco-SMC power supply deal

By Brix Lelis | 51 minutes ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) approved Manila Electric Co.’s planned purchase of 1,200-megawatt (MW) baseload...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Make discounts available on ride-hailing apps&rsquo;

‘Make discounts available on ride-hailing apps’

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 51 minutes ago
Commuters are demanding that the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) require ride-hailing apps to...
Business
fbtw

Urban jungle

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 51 minutes ago
Metro Manila’s condominium units oversupply is increasing.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with