Government rejects ComClarkâ€™s proposal to upgrade, operate air navigation

Government rejects ComClark’s proposal to upgrade, operate air navigation

MANILA, Philippines — The government has rejected the P29.82-billion proposal of tech tycoon Dennis Anthony Uy to operate and maintain the country’s air navigation facilities, according to the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center.

“The CAAP (Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines) Board and DOTr (Department of Transportation) have decided to reject and return the unsolicited proposal,” PPP Center deputy executive director Jeffrey Manalo told reporters, when asked for an update on ComClark Network and Technology Corp.’s unsolicited proposal.

He said the DOTr would soon be sending the proponent the rejection letter, which will contain the grounds for rejection.

“The proponent may resubmit its unsolicited proposal upon addressing the grounds for rejection,” he said.

CAAP officials were unavailabl to provide comments on the reason for the rejection of the proposal.

The proposal covers the construction, modernization and operation of air navigation services facilities, including air traffic service and communications, navigation, surveillance or air traffic management facilities.

It involves upgrading equipment or facilities, implementing redundancy measures and ensuring compliance with international standards.

Through the project, the aim is to enhance air traffic safety, operational efficiency and reliability.

Formed in 1996, ComClark is the parent of Converge ICT Solutions Inc.

The firm offers connectivity services such as satellite reach and satellite on the move, while its broadband unit Converge is launching data centers.