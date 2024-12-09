^

Viber expands Business Accounts to boost online presence of SMEs

The Philippine Star
December 9, 2024 | 12:00am
Viber expands Business Accounts to boost online presence of SMEs
Rakuten Viber
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Rakuten Viber, a global leader in digital communications, is expanding its Business Accounts, a suite of free tools for small businesses in the Philippines to enrich their online presence and interaction with customers.

Business Accounts were launched in the country in October 2023 and have now been scaled to provide additional capabilities and new features. These include comprehensive messaging, analytics and automation tools that help small businesses grow cost-efficiently. These tools also allow customers to find these businesses more quickly and receive personalized communications and support within the app.

Rakuten Viber has seen a 65 percent increase in the number of newly created Business Accounts in the Philippines since the start of 2024. Interest has been particularly strong from technicians and consultants and from health and beauty as well as e-commerce businesses. Based on their feedback, Business Accounts have been enriched with enhanced messaging and analytics tools. These optimize communication between businesses and customers with seamless conversations like in any other chats on Viber, while enabling business owners to gain insights from their activity and audience.

Overall, 90 percent of consumers say they spend more money with brands that offer personalized experiences aligned with their preferences.

About 88 percent also said they are more likely to return to a brand that offers good customer service. The expanded Business Accounts functionalities enable small businesses to meet these expectations by supporting all Viber chat capabilities, message types and features including:

“Rakuten Viber continues to evolve and develop solutions for small business owners,” said Ritesh Shah, general manager of fintech and VP of business solutions at Rakuten Viber.

“The Philippines is a key market for us, and the great takeup we have seen here since we first introduced Business Accounts has spurred our commitment to give small businesses access to digital tools that meet their unique needs via our user-friendly and efficient self-service platform. We are always looking to add value to our customers and local communities, and we are excited to not just expand Business Accounts, but also introduce them in more countries.”

