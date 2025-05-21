^

Business

BanKo, ECPay team up

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
May 21, 2025 | 12:00am
BanKo, ECPay team up
FROM left to right: BanKo Physical Channels Head Myke Abad and President Rod Mabiasen, Jr. with ECPay Portfolio Management & Acquisition Head Jason Manuel and Account Officer James Leung
Businessworld / BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS

MANILA, Philippines — BPI Direct BanKo Inc., the microfinance arm of the Bank of the Philippine Islands, has forged a strategic partnership with Electronic Commerce Payments Inc. (ECPay) in a move to bring banking closer to underserved Filipinos.

The partnership is seen to bolster BanKo’s financial inclusion efforts by tapping into ECPay’s extensive network of over 300,000 payment touchpoints nationwide, including pawnshops, convenience stores, malls, sari-sari stores, supermarkets and remittance centers.

It also aims to make loan payment more convenient for BanKo clients, especially for self-employed micro-entrepreneurs (SEMEs) and underserved communities.

“Our partnership with ECPay allows us to bring essential financial services even closer to everyday Filipinos — especially the SEMEs. With ECPay’s wide network, it’s now even more convenient for our clients to settle their loans on time,” BanKo president Rod Mabiasen Jr. said.

“By making payments easier and more accessible, we’re helping them stay on track financially,” Mabiasen said.

BanKo clients can now use more than 1,300 ECPay kiosks nationwide and over 10,000 other non-ECPay self-service kiosks for their loan transactions. The move also connects BanKo to ECPay’s digital collection platform of over 100 partners, enabling millions of users to access secure and seamless services.

ECPAY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace: Gov't officials found smuggling rice, other goods will face charges

Palace: Gov't officials found smuggling rice, other goods will face charges

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Palace press officer Claire Castro confirmed that investigations into government officials allegedly involved in agricultural...
Business
fbtw

Back to business please

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
With the national election done and over with and most of our newly elected lawmakers and local government officials proclaimed and sworn into office, can we please all get back to business? And when I say get back...
Business
fbtw
Philippines bags P1.18-B in potential deals at Arabian Travel Market 2025

Philippines bags P1.18-B in potential deals at Arabian Travel Market 2025

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 10 hours ago
The Philippines secured P1.18 billion worth of potential deals and partnerships at the Arabian Travel Market 2025, as part...
Business
fbtw
All 18 EDSA busway elevators working &mdash; DOTr

All 18 EDSA busway elevators working — DOTr

By Jean Mangaluz | 11 hours ago
The Department of Transportation on Tuesday, May 20, announced that all 18 elevators of the EDSA busway were operational...
Business
fbtw
URC&rsquo;s P10 billion Malvar plant set for commercial run this year

URC’s P10 billion Malvar plant set for commercial run this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Food and beverage company Universal Robina Corp. is investing at least P10 billion for its new production plant in Batangas,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DoubleDragon marks new milestone, surpasses P100 billion in total equity

DoubleDragon marks new milestone, surpasses P100 billion in total equity

By Richmond Mercurio | 47 minutes ago
DoubleDragon Corp., the property developer chaired by tycoons Edgar “Injap” Sia II and Tony Tan Caktiong, has...
Business
fbtw

‘Government should advance fiscal consolidation’

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 47 minutes ago
The government should advance its fiscal consolidation through reduced borrowings and moderate spending to ensure sustainability of the country’s debt level, a state think tank said.
Business
fbtw
Banks reap P101 billion profit in 3 months

Banks reap P101 billion profit in 3 months

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 47 minutes ago
Philippine banks turned more profitable in the first quarter, with total profits rising by 10.6 percent to P101.9 billion...
Business
fbtw

Tough love

By Marianne Go | 47 minutes ago
Government leaders need to face up to the reality that the Philippine economy, just like most of its global counterparts, is facing an economic upheaval due to US President Donald Trump’s flip-flopping on...
Business
fbtw

Press freedom

By Boo Chanco | 47 minutes ago
I attended an event at the British Embassy residence last week marking World Press Freedom Day.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with