Business

Government mulls interagency task force vs illicit trade

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
May 21, 2025 | 12:00am
In a recent Senate hearing, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) pushed for a one-government approach to combat illicit vape products, which now make up about 70 to 80 percent of the market.
MANILA, Philippines — The government is eyeing the creation of an interagency task force that will consolidate efforts against illicit trade amid widespread use of unregulated and untaxed cigarettes and vape products.

This developed as the BIR saw an upswing in online activities and vape shops on illicit products.

BIR assistant commissioner Jethro Sabariaga said the creation of the body should involve the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Department of Health, law enforcement authorities and local government units.

In response, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said he would file a resolution calling for the creation of an interagency body to be led by the DTI.

The body will be tasked to conduct a market analysis and recommend concrete policies to address widespread illicit trade in excisable goods.

Gatchalian said a coordinated effort is needed to keep the youth from getting enticed into vaping.

“If we don’t arrest this problem, more young people will be involved in this. We need to change the consumption habits of the young,” he said.

Data showed that over 120,000 adolescents took up the habit of vaping even though they had no previous smoking experience.

The lawmaker is also backing the provision of funding for the interagency body.

“We need to sound the alarm bells and we hope to secure multi-year funding so we can create sustainability,” he said.

