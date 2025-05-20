Palace: Gov't officials found smuggling rice, other goods will face charges

MANILA, Philippines — Palace press officer Claire Castro confirmed on Tuesday, May 20, that investigations into government officials allegedly involved in agricultural smuggling are ongoing.

She said President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ordered the probe as part of his commitment to curb corruption and smuggling.

“Marami pong paiimbestigahan ang pangulo. ‘Yan naman po ang pangako niya,” Castro said in an interview with DZBB 594. (The president will investigate many [officials]. That is his promise.)

This comes after Marcos, in his first podcast following the 2025 midterm elections, mentioned government officials who participated in the smuggling of rice.

According to Marcos, the Philippines’ difficulty in lowering prices stems from “spoiled” officials in government who persistently resort to importing goods, both legally and illegally.

He recounted how, during warehouse raids, the government uncovered issues tied to imported rice, saying: “Hindi na [nila] iniintindi, basta puro ang import natin dahil nagi-ismuggle ang mga opsiyal din ng gobyerno. Kumikita sila. Bakit nila papalitan?”

(They don't even care anymore, they just keep importing because government officials themselves are smuggling. They're making money. Why would they change that?)

Persistent smuggling problem. Asked when the administration discovered the issue, Marcos said it was at the start of his term.

He went on to accuse the officials of lacking understanding of the production process, palay prices, rice pricing and farmers' earnings.

“May batas na kailangan palitan. May mga taong kailangan palitan. So ngayon lang namin nabuo ang lahat,” Marcos added.

(There are laws that need to be changed. There are people who need to be replaced. It’s only now that we’ve put everything together.)

Castro explained that any reports that reach the President will first be verified and investigated. If the Department of Justice (DOJ) finds sufficient evidence, public officials involved will face appropriate charges.

She clarified, however, that Marcos did not name any specific government official, nor did he say whether those involved were from the executive branch or other agencies.

New law. Congress passed Republic Act 12022, or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, in September 2024 to enforce stricter measures and penalties to address smuggling, hoarding and profiteering in the agricultural sector.

Violators found guilty will face life imprisonment and fines up to five times the value of the smuggled or hoarded goods. Informants will also be granted monetary rewards and incentives up to P20 million.

Rice prices have remained a persistent problem in recent years, with special-grade rice reaching P60 per kilogram.

In response, the Marcos Jr. administration has launched a pilot program to sell rice at P20 per kilogram to indigent communities, using stocks stored in National Food Authority (NFA) warehouses in the Visayas and parts of Quezon City.

The government seeks to sustain the P20-per-kilo rice program until 2028, though critics question its long-term viability.