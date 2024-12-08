ALI welcomes addition of San Sebastian Church in Vermosa

ALI said the development of a San Sebastian Church in Vermosa symbolizes the estate’s commitment to creating a well-rounded and inclusive development that caters to all aspects of residents’ lives.

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) has welcomed a new spiritual landmark in the 752-hectare Vermosa estate in Cavite.

“This marks a significant milestone in Vermosa’s journey to become a holistic, modern suburban community that nurtures both body and spirit,” the property giant said.

San Sebastian Church, with its planned 500-person seating capacity, is poised to become a central gathering place for worship and community events.

The church is slated for completion by 2026.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to make a difference in the lives of our fellow Filipinos and provide a space for their spiritual well being in the Cavite community,” ALI vice president and senior project development head of estates group May Rodriguez said.

ALI launched the Vermosa estate in Cavite in 2015.

With its strategic location and easy access to key urban centers, the development is rapidly emerging as the new growth center in the south.

The estate features world-class facilities such as the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub, AyalaMalls Vermosa and the De La Salle Santiago Zobel Vermosa Campus.

ALI said all of Vermosa’s facilities contribute to its vision of a modern and sustainable community.