^

Business

Lisa Gokongwei-Cheng exits as JG Summit CDO

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 5, 2024 | 12:00am
Lisa Gokongwei-Cheng exits as JG Summit CDO
In a disclosure, JG Summit said Lisa Gokongwei-Cheng’s resignation takes effect on Jan. 1 next year as part of the company’s reorganization.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines —  Lisa Gokongwei-Cheng is stepping down as chief digital officer (CDO) of conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc. after more than four years.

In a disclosure, JG Summit said Gokongwei-Cheng’s resignation takes effect on Jan. 1 next year as part of the company’s reorganization.

Ma. Cristina Bellafor Alvarez was appointed to take over Gokongwei-Cheng’s role.

Alvarez will concurrently serve as chief information officer (CIO) and CDO of JG Summit.

Alvarez was appointed as CIO of JG Summit in May last year.

She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

Gokongwei-Cheng, daughter of the late tycoon John Gokongwel Jr., has served as chief digital officer of JG Summit since May 14, 2020.

She is the president and director of Summit Media, chairperson of Data Analytics Ventures Inc. and the general manager of Gokongwei Brothers Foundation.

Last January, she was appointed as director of JG Summit Capital Services Corp., JG Summit Capital Markets Corp., JG Summit Infrastructure Holdings Corp., CFC Corp. and Unicon Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers Corp.

JG SUMMIT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Japan Tobacco heats up global expansion

Japan Tobacco heats up global expansion

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
Japan Tobacco International (JTI) continues to heat up its global expansion as it aims to bring its innovative heated tobacco...
Business
fbtw

Rich politicians, poor people

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
I came across a meme on Facebook that said: “The Philippines is one of the poorest countries but with the wealthiest government officials.” Okay, we aren’t dirt poor like Haiti or some countries...
Business
fbtw
Cathy Yang retires from PLDT

Cathy Yang retires from PLDT

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Multi-awarded financial journalist Catherine Yap-Yang has retired from her post as first vice president and head for corporate...
Business
fbtw
Smart expects 5G expansion to drive revenues in 2025

Smart expects 5G expansion to drive revenues in 2025

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Smart Communications Inc., the wireless subsidiary of PLDT Inc., expects its 5G network expansion to drive revenue growth...
Business
fbtw
DBCC lowers growth target for 2024

DBCC lowers growth target for 2024

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Development Budget Coordination Committee made a last-minute revision to the 2024 growth target, narrowing it from the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nomura sees Philippine economy expanding by 6% next year

Nomura sees Philippine economy expanding by 6% next year

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Japan-based Nomura Global Research expects economic growth in the Philippines to improve next year but still undershoot official...
Business
fbtw
URC puts up new flour mill in Quezon

URC puts up new flour mill in Quezon

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Gokongwei-led Universal Robina Corp. is bolstering by more than half its production capacity for quality flour with the opening...
Business
fbtw

New fiscal targets and the anti-agricultural economic sabotage law

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 hour ago
Three topics here and we go straight to the numbers and facts.
Business
fbtw
Tobacco farmers to get aP100 million production grant

Tobacco farmers to get aP100 million production grant

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
The National Tobacco Administration is set to distribute P100 million worth of cash assistance to nearly 17,000 tobacco farmers...
Business
fbtw
Pepsi to close Muntinlupa plant

Pepsi to close Muntinlupa plant

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The exclusive manufacturer of PepsiCo products in the Philippines is looking to post robust growth in revenues this year and...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with