Lisa Gokongwei-Cheng exits as JG Summit CDO

In a disclosure, JG Summit said Lisa Gokongwei-Cheng’s resignation takes effect on Jan. 1 next year as part of the company’s reorganization.

MANILA, Philippines — Lisa Gokongwei-Cheng is stepping down as chief digital officer (CDO) of conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc. after more than four years.

In a disclosure, JG Summit said Gokongwei-Cheng’s resignation takes effect on Jan. 1 next year as part of the company’s reorganization.

Ma. Cristina Bellafor Alvarez was appointed to take over Gokongwei-Cheng’s role.

Alvarez will concurrently serve as chief information officer (CIO) and CDO of JG Summit.

Alvarez was appointed as CIO of JG Summit in May last year.

She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

Gokongwei-Cheng, daughter of the late tycoon John Gokongwel Jr., has served as chief digital officer of JG Summit since May 14, 2020.

She is the president and director of Summit Media, chairperson of Data Analytics Ventures Inc. and the general manager of Gokongwei Brothers Foundation.

Last January, she was appointed as director of JG Summit Capital Services Corp., JG Summit Capital Markets Corp., JG Summit Infrastructure Holdings Corp., CFC Corp. and Unicon Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers Corp.