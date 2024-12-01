Inside Shopee: The culture that defines a great place to work

MANILA, Philippines — Shopee’s dedication to customer satisfaction, fueled by cutting-edge features and innovations, is underpinned by a deep commitment to employee well-being. By cultivating a collaborative culture, providing ample growth opportunities, and instilling a strong sense of purpose in employees, the newly-certified Great Place to Work company has built a foundation for sustained success.

“At Shopee, we go above and beyond in delivering the best experience, not only for our partners and customers but most especially for our employees,” said Karen Perez, head of HR Center of Excellence, Shopee Philippines. “We ensure that everyone in our company benefits from a positive work culture, fostering an environment where they can experience significant growth and development.”

This commitment to culture and growth is evident in the voices of the Shopee team, who attest to the company’s efforts in ensuring career development and fulfillment.

Transparency and collaboration

Since joining Shopee in 2019, Gab from the Business Development team has witnessed how the company’s management has evolved into a leadership that is highly receptive to feedback and communicates the company’s vision with clarity.

“We are led by decision-makers who have integrity, accountability, and have the company and its people in mind,” says Charm from the Business Intelligence team. She added that Shopee’s management team recognizes the weight of their responsibility, taking careful, well-informed steps to push the company mission forward.

Above all, Shopee takes pride in fostering a collaborative culture that inspires its employees to innovate, share ideas, and work together toward common goals. “It’s rare to find a company that supports your growth and development and a team equally passionate about achieving it together. When you do, it’s magic,” remarked Charm, expressing great appreciation for her team’s shared commitment to success.

“People at Shopee are so eager to deliver and show what they are capable of. We’re lucky to face people who want to share their work—including the good and bad—so that we can find the best solutions. It’s a great environment to be in, where you’re supported and yet you can thrive.”

Continuous learning

While Shopee’s employees appreciate the strength of their management teams, Gab shared that the level of autonomy they are granted at work reflects the company’s trust and appreciation for their contributions, which in turn motivates them to perform their best. “I’m constantly presented with challenges and opportunities at work, and I greatly appreciate the management team for being highly receptive to my efforts to seek growth.”

Gab, who has been with Shopee for over five years, emphasizes that his role has empowered him to make significant contributions and positively influence the company’s present and future, which has motivated him to remain with the organization.

Heverly from the Operations department credits the company’s positive work culture to its various programs such as Leaders Lab, a quarterly upskilling session for Shopee leaders, together with cross-functional initiatives that strengthen collaboration not just within each department, but also across the entire organization.

Inspiring fulfillment

At Shopee, employees are empowered to make a meaningful difference through their daily work. Instilled with a deep sense of responsibility, they strive to deliver positive outcomes and ensure customer satisfaction nationwide. This commitment to creating a lasting impact on millions of e-commerce users across the Philippines fosters a sense of fulfillment and drives positive change throughout their careers.

“Thanks to the opportunities that have allowed me to expand my current skill set and develop my leadership skills, I am proud to say I have helped our Customer Service team achieve better satisfaction from our users as we continuously improve the quality of their interactions with us and as we resolve their concerns faster,” said Heverly.

As a Great Place to Work certified company, Shopee’s dedication to customer satisfaction stems from a team that feels valued, empowered and thrives in a collaborative environment. As Gab puts it, with growth and purpose, “There is a sense of pride in wearing the Orange of Shopee.”