All 18 EDSA busway elevators working â€” DOTr

All 18 EDSA busway elevators working — DOTr

Commuters walk up to the pedestrian overpass and past the newly constructed see-through elevators to get to the Monumento Bus Carousel station in the middle of EDSA in Caloocan City on June 8, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Tuesday, May 20, announced that all 18 elevators of the EDSA busway were operational.

The elevators are notorious for often being unusable, with many commuters having to use the stairs on the overpass.

“Sa kabuuan, 18 elevator ang gumagana sa anim na magkakahiwalay na istayon ng busway, para sa mas madaling biyahe sa mga pasahero,” the DOTr said in a statement.

(All in all, there are 18 elevators working in six separate stations of the busway to ease the travel of passengers.)

The stations with available elevators are: Monumento, Bagong Barrio, Balintawak, SM North, Philam and Guadalupe.

However, it should be noted that there are 23 EDSA Busway stations, 19 of which are median stops—located in the middle of the road. The remaining stations are curbside stops, where passengers can access them directly from the sidewalk or by crossing the road.

This means that out of the 19 stops that require overhead passage, only six of them have elevators.

Transport Secretary Vince Dizon inspected the elevators on Tuesday in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order to ensure convenient and accessible public transportation.