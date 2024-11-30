GCash ties up with UAE remittance firm

MANILA, Philippines — E-wallet giant GCash is making international remittances more accessible as it teams up with one of the largest remittance networks in the United Arab Emirates.

GCash forged a partnership with Al Fardan to enable over 200,000 Filipinos living and working in the UAE to send money securely and conveniently back home to the Philippines.

The collaboration makes it possible for them to send money directly to their loved ones’ GCash account or cash-in to their own GCash e-wallets as well as enjoy more financial services from the app.

Through the partnership, GCash said that overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who wish to send money back to their loved ones are given access to competitive exchange rates and real-time remittance service, with a fixed fee of 15 dirhams regardless of the amount.

The company said that partnering with Al Fardan furthers its mission of improving the customer experience while ensuring the safety and security of transactions.