^

Business

NGCP fully energizes P19.8 billion Cebu-Bohol interconnection

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
November 27, 2024 | 12:00am
NGCP fully energizes P19.8 billion Cebu-Bohol interconnection
The project, which was partially energized in July, is also set to significantly enhance the transmission infrastructure in Cebu, the region’s load center, with a new line to transmit power in and out of the province.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) has fully activated a P19.76-billion transmission project aimed at fortifying grid stability in Central Visayas.

With a capacity of 1,200 megawatts, the 230-kilovolt (kV) Cebu-Bohol Interconnection Project (CBIP) is expected to cater to growing energy demand in Bohol and improve grid resiliency, the NGCP said.

The project, which was partially energized in July, is also set to significantly enhance the transmission infrastructure in Cebu, the region’s load center, with a new line to transmit power in and out of the province.

The CBIP transmits power through 54.6 circuit kilometers of transmission lines, consisting of 179 overhead towers from Argao to the Dumanjug Substation in Cebu and from Maribojoc to the Corella Substation in Bohol.

Likewise, the grid operator said the project would help provide N-1 contingency in case of an outage on the existing Leyte-Bohol transmission line.

N-1 contingency refers to the grid’s ability to remain stable despite major system disturbance through redundancies in the system.

The NGCP was granted provisional authority in January 2022 to implement the CBIP, which is aligned with a long-term plan to provide a 230-kV loop covering Leyte, Cebu and Bohol.

“With its completion, the CBIP will now provide a new transmission corridor, thereby improving grid stability, security, and reliability for everyone’s benefit,” it said.

This followed the NGCP’s completion of several big-ticket transmission projects, including the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project, the Cebu-Negros-Panay Backbone Project and the Mariveles-Hermosa-San Jose Transmission Line.

“Through proper support from the government, a timely permitting process and industry-centric policies, we can achieve more to ensure a stable and resilient network that will greatly benefit our nation,” the transmission operator said.

NGCP is a privately operated corporation in charge of operating, maintaining and developing the state-owned power grid.

ELECTRIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump vows to slap 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada, 10% tariffs on China

Trump vows to slap 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada, 10% tariffs on China

14 hours ago
US President-elect Donald Trump said Monday he intends to impose a 25 percent tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada, along...
Business
fbtw
Philippine economy seen leading Southeast Asia in growth next year

Philippine economy seen leading Southeast Asia in growth next year

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Philippine economy may zoom to its fastest pace since 2018 and lead the Southeast Asian region in growth next year, financial...
Business
fbtw
Equity markets retreat, dollar gains as Trump fires tariff warning

Equity markets retreat, dollar gains as Trump fires tariff warning

7 hours ago
Stock markets fell and the dollar rallied Tuesday after Donald Trump warned he would impose huge new tariffs on China, Mexico...
Business
fbtw
DA targets $2 billion foreign funding for infrastructure projects

DA targets $2 billion foreign funding for infrastructure projects

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) is looking at securing at least $2 billion (about P118 billion) in foreign financing next...
Business
fbtw
Government urged to improve NAIA cargo services

Government urged to improve NAIA cargo services

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
A customs brokers group is urging the government to break the cargo monopoly at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA)...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Investors eye stake in Ayala’s AC Health

By Richmond Mercurio | 44 minutes ago
Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, is looking to welcome a strategic partner in its healthcare unit.
Business
fbtw
Over P1 trillion raised from fuel marking

Over P1 trillion raised from fuel marking

By Catherine Talavera | 44 minutes ago
Taxes collected from the government’s fuel marking program, which aims to curb the smuggling of petroleum products,...
Business
fbtw
Sukuk bond issuance eyed in 2025

Sukuk bond issuance eyed in 2025

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 44 minutes ago
Building on the success of its previous issuance in December 2023, the Philippine government plans to issue another Sukuk...
Business
fbtw
MGen&rsquo;s PacificLight allots $900 million, to bid for 600-MW Singapore plant

MGen’s PacificLight allots $900 million, to bid for 600-MW Singapore plant

By Brix Lelis | 44 minutes ago
PacificLight Power Pte. Ltd., controlled by Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen), plans to spend around $900 million to double its...
Business
fbtw

Top Philippine conglomerates vow to invest more

By Richmond Mercurio | 44 minutes ago
Top Philippine conglomerates are committed to continue pouring in massive investments in the country next year, fueled by their high hopes on the economy.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with