^

Business

DBM releases guidelines for government’ eMarketplace

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
November 20, 2024 | 12:00am
DBM releases guidelines for governmentâ€™ eMarketplace
Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said she approved the proposed guidelines for the pilot implementation of the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGEPS)’s electronic marketplace.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has released revised guidelines for the pilot launch of the government’s electronic marketplace, a digital platform that will facilitate faster procurement of common-used supplies and equipment by government agencies.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said she approved the proposed guidelines for the pilot implementation of the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGEPS)’s electronic marketplace.

“With the release of the new guidelines, we will continue with the trial phase of our eMarketplace. We are happy with the progress of our digitalization efforts for our procurement systems,” Pangandaman said.

According to the DBM, the updated guidelines introduce specific changes to ensure a successful pilot and eventual rollout of the eMarketplace nationwide.

The pilot phase will initially cover selected common-use supplies and equipment (CSE), including motor vehicles, airline tickets, cloud computing services as well as software licenses. This approach aims to evaluate the system in a controlled and measurable setting.

Each CSE item will undergo thorough validation by the Procurement Service (PS)-DBM to confirm compliance with technical requirements and readiness for inclusion in the platform.

The guidelines were formulated through extensive consultations with government agencies. Stakeholder feedback was carefully incorporated to align the eMarketplace’s features with practical user needs.

Several government agencies took part in reviewing and revising the guidelines, including the National Economic and Development Authority, the Department of Education, Department of National Defense, Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Transportation, Procurement Service of the DBM as well as representatives from the private sector.

The rules also allow procuring entities to source CSEs from alternative suppliers under specific conditions, such as stock shortages or when other options are deemed more efficient, practical or cost-effective.

To simplify the procurement process, the eMarketplace will utilize electronic signatures and payments, with an automated system to handle procurement requests. This reduces paperwork and minimizes delays.

To support smooth adoption, the PS-DBM will offer comprehensive training modules and support systems, equipping users with the necessary skills to navigate the platform effectively.

DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DA seeks to import extra 8,000 MT of galunggong, mackerel

DA seeks to import extra 8,000 MT of galunggong, mackerel

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture plans to import an additional 8,000 metric tons of small pelagic fish to compensate for the...
Business
fbtw
Philippines pushes $1.3 trillion climate financing from rich nations

Philippines pushes $1.3 trillion climate financing from rich nations

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Department of Finance is advocating for a yearly climate financing package of $1.3 trillion annually from developed countries...
Business
fbtw
Markets mixed after Wall St losses as traders weigh US rates outlook

Markets mixed after Wall St losses as traders weigh US rates outlook

1 day ago
Asian markets were mixed Monday following a sell-off on Wall Street as investors scale back their bets on Federal Reserve...
Business
fbtw

Interesting fact on T-bonds: Is your interest income taxable?

By Julpha Clarrise Policina | 1 day ago
A foreign entity may invest in another country in the form of securities, bonds and the like.
Business
fbtw

A common sense lesson from a toothpaste factory

By Rey Elbo | 1 day ago
his is an edited, old story of a toothpaste factory with an integrity issue before its customers, distributors and retailers.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MICT posts record high volume in October

MICT posts record high volume in October

By Richmond Mercurio | 46 minutes ago
The Manila International Container Terminal, the country’s sole dedicated container handling facility and flagship of...
Business
fbtw
ERC OKs P38 billion NGCP projects

ERC OKs P38 billion NGCP projects

By Brix Lelis | 46 minutes ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission has cleared three transmission projects of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines worth...
Business
fbtw

A nightmare

By Boo Chanco | 46 minutes ago
It would be totally understandable if Agriculture Secretary Francis Tiu Laurel Jr. is having nightmares wondering whatever made him agree to take on a mission impossible in Philippine agriculture.
Business
fbtw
Insurance industry nets P40 billion in 9 months

Insurance industry nets P40 billion in 9 months

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 46 minutes ago
The country’s insurance industry saw its net income inch up by 4.2 percent to P39.93 billion as of end-September, mainly...
Business
fbtw
LBC gears up for 75th year of operations

LBC gears up for 75th year of operations

By Richmond Mercurio | 46 minutes ago
LBC Express Holdings Inc., the largest logistics and money services company in the country, is heading into its 75th year...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with