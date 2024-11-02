Klook contributes $7.2 billion to Asia-Pacific tourism economy

MANILA, Philippines — Klook, Asia’s leading platform for experiences and travel services, contributed approximately $7.2 billion in gross domestic product and supported over 219,000 jobs in Asia-Pacific in 2023, reaffirming its pivotal role as an economic engine in the region’s tourism sector, according to a study conducted by Oxford Economics.

By connecting partners with customers who may have been otherwise inaccessible, Klook creates a ripple of economic activity across multiple sectors within the travel industry, from experiences, entertainment to transportation and more.

“Our first 10 years have focused on building a global platform that not only enables unforgettable experiences but also supports the local communities we work with,” said Ethan Lin, CEO and co-founder of Klook. “With over 80 percent of our partners being small and medium businesses, we are committed to creating real economic opportunities for these communities, which are the backbone of local tourism, to ensure a more resilient and sustainable future for tourism in Asia,” Lin said.

Building on its success, Klook is leveraging its scale to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and local communities, including those in the Philippines. As a newly inducted member of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), Klook will be promoting sustainable practices across the experience sector.

“As we celebrate 10 years, our commitment to making travel a force for good is stronger than ever,” said Eric Gnock Fah, president and co-founder of Klook.

“We are introducing new initiatives that can shape a more inclusive, responsible and sustainable future for tourism. Looking ahead, our focus is on fostering deeper connections between travelers and local communities, preserving cultural heritage, and empowering the many people whose livelihoods depend on tourism,” Fah said.

These new initiatives include adopting a new standard for eco-friendly travel by partnering with businesses that prioritize sustainable practices, a program to improve animal welfare at elephant sanctuaries and thousands of complimentary local tours led by experts to spotlight cultural heritage and support small businesses in the tourism ecosystem.

With over 200 certified sustainable activities across the globe, travelers will have more opportunities and options to make eco-conscious choices across various destinations. These activities adhere to internationally recognized sustainability standards and will empower travelers to make choices that align with their values, fostering a future where exploration and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.

In the Philippines, a good number of PADI X Klook partnership activities have been certified under this sustainability initiative – these activities range from beginner-level experience to challenging activities for pros.