New roadmap for rice completed by yearend

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) is set to complete the latest rice industry roadmap by year-end that would outline its current priorities and vision for the sector.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the new rice roadmap, which has been undergoing updates by a technical working group, should be done before the year ends.

Tiu Laurel noted that the latest industry blueprint would capitalize on the previous roadmaps and improve them to adapt to the current needs of the industry.

One of the key details of the new roadmap would be the change in planting seasons as the government targets to implement a three-cropping season a year.

“This is totally a game changer. It is not easy to do but we will start this November with this new system to try in two areas,” he said.

The change in the cropping calendar has been voiced out by government officials as one of the possible measures to hike domestic production while minimizing the impact of typhoons and extreme weather conditions on harvest.

The creation and adoption of a rice industry roadmap is mandated under Republic Act 11203 or the Rice Trade Liberalization Law that deregulated the country’s rice sector.

Under the law, the roadmap shall serve as the guiding principle in developing the country’s industry especially with the creation of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF).

The new rice industry roadmap comes at a time that the government is keen on extending the RCEF until 2031 to build on the gains from the initial rollout of the program set to end this year.

Last month, Tiu Laurel issued Special Order 1463 that reconstituted the technical writing team for the finalization of the country’s rice industry roadmap.

The team is chaired by Hazel Tanchuling of Rice Watch Action Network and currently serves as the chairperson of the National Sectoral Committee on Rice and Other Food Staples of the Philippine Council for Agriculture and Fisheries. Meanwhile, Raul Montemayor of the Federation of Free Farmers serves as the vice chairperson.