NHMFC implements moratorium for borrowers affected by typhoon

The Philippine Star
October 31, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — In a bid to provide relief to affected housing loan borrowers, the National Home Mortgage Finance Corp. (NHMFC) has announced the implementation of a one-month moratorium on the monthly amortization payments of borrowers affected by severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

The moratorium is in accordance with the directive of Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar to provide financial relief to borrowers affected by the recent typhoon.

Accordingly, NHMFC president Renato Tobias ordered the Collection and Accounts Management Group to determine housing loan borrowers whose properties are located in areas that have been affected by the onslaught of the typhoon.

Borrowers in the storm-affected areas are automatically qualified for moratorium, subject to NHMFC’s internal rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, borrowers who opt to continue settling their amortization payments during this moratorium period may do so at the NHMFC offices, though the accredited collection partners, or  via Online Payment Facility in the NHMFC website, Gcash or Maya App.

ACUZAR
