^

Business

Banks’ bad loans ratio eases to 3-month low

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
May 19, 2025 | 12:00am
Banksâ€™ bad loans ratio eases to 3-month low
This marked the lowest NPL ratio for the country’s banking sector since it hit 3.27 percent in December last year, reflecting improved asset quality amid steady economic activity.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan

MANILA, Philippines — The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of Philippine banks eased to a three-month low of 3.30 percent in March, from 3.38 percent in February, as the growth in total loan portfolios outpaced the increase in bad debts.

This marked the lowest NPL ratio for the country’s banking sector since it hit 3.27 percent in December last year, reflecting improved asset quality amid steady economic activity.

Data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed that the soured loans of Philippine banks rose by 11.2 percent to P516.12 billion in March from P464.67 billion in the same month last year.

On the other hand, the industry’s loan book grew at a faster rate of 14.2 percent to P15.63 trillion in March from P13.69 trillion a year ago amid sustained credit demand from both households and businesses.

Reinielle Matt Erece, an economist from Oikonomia Advisory & Research Inc., said the double-digit credit growth helped dilute the impact of the increase in NPLs, leading to the lower ratio.

“Getting the NPL ratio is simply dividing the NPL amount to total loan growth. Faster lending growth may reduce the ratio,” Erece said.

However, while lending growth in 2025 remains stronger than in 2024, it has begun to slow compared to the pace seen in January.

“This is where monetary policy easing could play a role in supporting credit growth and stimulating broader economic activity,” Erece added.

The banking sector’s NPL ratio has stayed below the four percent mark since April 2022 as lenders maintained prudent credit standards. The ratio peaked at a 13-year high of 4.51 percent in July and August 2022.

Statistics also showed that the past due loans, referring to all types of loans left unsettled beyond payment date, increased by 9.8 percent to P646.37 billion in March from P588.45 billion a year ago, translating to a past due ratio of 4.14 percent.

Restructured loans went up by 5.8 percent to P311.48 billion in March from P294.54 billion in the same month last year, resulting in a restructured loan ratio of 1.99 percent. These restructured accounts typically reflect borrowers who have renegotiated loan terms to avoid default.

Amid the slight rise in problem loans, banks beefed up the allowance for credit losses by 4.9 percent to P490.56 billion in March from P467.76 billion a year ago for a higher loan loss. This translated to an NPL coverage ratio of 95.05 percent as of end-March.

NPLs refer to credit obligations that have not been repaid for at least 90 days past their due date. These loans are considered high-risk assets, signaling a borrower’s weakened capacity or willingness to repay.

The latest figures suggest that the Philippine banking system continues to manage credit risks effectively amid economic headwinds, supported by sustained lending growth and proactive risk management practices.

BANK
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mega Prime Foods eyes IPO in 2-3 years

Mega Prime Foods eyes IPO in 2-3 years

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Canned sardines maker Mega Prime Foods Inc. is preparing for a public listing in two to three years as part of its growth...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Coal plants face higher insurance fees&rsquo;

‘Coal plants face higher insurance fees’

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Amid the country’s bold shift toward clean energy, insurance companies have sharply raised premium rates for coal-fired...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines to remain world&rsquo;s top rice importer&rsquo;

‘Philippines to remain world’s top rice importer’

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 5 days ago
The Philippines is projected to remain the world’s top rice importer for the fourth consecutive year in 2026, with total...
Business
fbtw

Regrets and lessons

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
If life came with an “undo” button, we’d all be professional time travelers or masters of awkward apology tours. But since it doesn’t, we’re left with decisions, consequences and that...
Business
fbtw
Global jitters cloud Philippines growth prospects

Global jitters cloud Philippines growth prospects

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
It may be too early to let go of the six to eight percent growth target in the medium-term, but adjusting the upper end in...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

US market’s epic comeback

By Wilson Sy | 2 hours ago
US stocks have staged an epic comeback, erasing $8 trillion of losses in what has become the fastest recovery pace since the 1980s. 
Business
fbtw

Trump to tax remittances

By Boo Chanco | 2 hours ago
First, they dismantled USAID and obliterated foreign aid.
Business
fbtw
Prime Infra, CEO bag top honors at 2025 APAC Stevie Awards

Prime Infra, CEO bag top honors at 2025 APAC Stevie Awards

2 hours ago
Prime Infra earned top recognition at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, winning the Grand Stevie Award for having the highest-scoring...
Business
fbtw
From housewife to leader: Career and money wisdom

From housewife to leader: Career and money wisdom

By Aneth Ng-Lim | 1 day ago
It’s hard to imagine lawyer Liwayway Vinzons-Chato as a housewife sewing curtains, cooking family meals and cutting...
Business
fbtw
GCash loans surpass P250 billion mark

GCash loans surpass P250 billion mark

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
E-wallet leader GCash has exceeded a quarter of a trillion pesos in loans disbursed, stamping its mark as one of the most...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with