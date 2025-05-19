Shakeyâ€™s adding 430 stores to global network

^

Shakey’s adding 430 stores to global network

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 19, 2025 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. (SPAVI) will continue with its aggressive network expansion this year, with plans to add at least 430 new stores across its portfolio of brands.

“We are maintaining our targeted rollout of 430 stores or more this year both in the Philippines and overseas, which means our global expansion will accelerate over the succeeding quarters,” SPAVI president and CEO Vic Gregorio said.

“We will continue our domestic expansion on untapped areas outside Metro Manila while internationally, we will continue to make strategic investments to support strategic expansion in identified markets,” he said.

As of end-March, SPAVI has a total of 2,671 units in its global network.

In the first quarter, the group added 52 new units, the majority of which were Potato Corner outlets.

Overall, the international footprint of SPAVI comprised close to a fifth of the group’s network as of end-March.

A leading player in the casual dining and food service industry, SPAVI’s portfolio includes market-leading pizza chain Shakey’s, top food kiosk chain Potato Corner as well as emerging brands such as Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken and Sauce Bar, R&B Milk Tea and Project Pie.

Gregorio said SPAVI is no rush to add new brands to its portfolio, but the group is open to opportunistic acquisitions.

SPAVI is maintaining its double-digit sales and bottom line growth outlook for 2025, which will be supported by the addition of new stores and outlets to its global network.

