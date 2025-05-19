^

Business

Stocks seen to trade sideways

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 19, 2025 | 12:00am
Stocks seen to trade sideways
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) failed to maintain its position above the 6,500 level last week, closing at 6,465.53 on Friday, down by 0.97 percent week-on-week.
Pixabay / File

MANILA, Philippines — With an upward bias, stocks are expected to trade sideways this week as investors scout for fresh market leads.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) failed to maintain its position above the 6,500 level last week, closing at 6,465.53 on Friday, down by 0.97 percent week-on-week.

First Metro Investment Corp. head of research Cristina Ulang said the PSEi could see a healthy correction before retracing 6,500 and making an attempt to touch the 6,600 mark.

Last Tuesday, the index soared past the 6,500 level for the first time since early January, closing at 6,566.82, before dropping three straight sessions.

AP Securities research head Alfred Benjamin Garcia said he expects this week to be mostly quiet, with earnings season already wrapping up last week and no significant economic releases coming up.

“However, we expect the index to mostly build on the past month’s bullish momentum and continue drifting in a generally upward direction,” Garcia said.

Unicapital Securities head of research Wendy Estacio-Cruz said the market is now looking forward to the May inflation data on June 5 and the next Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Monetary Board meeting on June 19.

“We expect the index to trade within 6,400 to 6,600 range this week,” she said.

Philstocks Financial research manager Japhet Tantiangco said that with the local market still deemed undervalued, there is still room for bargain hunting this week.

“However, investors are expected to look for catalysts that would compel them to get into the bourse,” Tantiangco said.

He said investors are still expected to go through the first quarter corporate results and watch out for developments on the global trade front, with signs of progress on negotiations with the US expected to fuel positive sentiment in the market.

Tantiangco said support is still seen at 6,400, while resistance is at 6,600.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mega Prime Foods eyes IPO in 2-3 years

Mega Prime Foods eyes IPO in 2-3 years

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Canned sardines maker Mega Prime Foods Inc. is preparing for a public listing in two to three years as part of its growth...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Coal plants face higher insurance fees&rsquo;

‘Coal plants face higher insurance fees’

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Amid the country’s bold shift toward clean energy, insurance companies have sharply raised premium rates for coal-fired...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines to remain world&rsquo;s top rice importer&rsquo;

‘Philippines to remain world’s top rice importer’

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 5 days ago
The Philippines is projected to remain the world’s top rice importer for the fourth consecutive year in 2026, with total...
Business
fbtw

Regrets and lessons

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
If life came with an “undo” button, we’d all be professional time travelers or masters of awkward apology tours. But since it doesn’t, we’re left with decisions, consequences and that...
Business
fbtw
Global jitters cloud Philippines growth prospects

Global jitters cloud Philippines growth prospects

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
It may be too early to let go of the six to eight percent growth target in the medium-term, but adjusting the upper end in...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Shakey&rsquo;s adding 430 stores to global network

Shakey’s adding 430 stores to global network

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. (SPAVI) will continue with its aggressive network expansion this year, with plans...
Business
fbtw

Gokongweis bet big on airport expansion

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
Expect the Gokongwei Group to participate in more public-private partnerships (PPP) on airport projects as it seeks to maximize its expertise in managing malls and the country’s largest airline.
Business
fbtw

DOTr: Improvements underway for Busuanga, Naga, Laoag airports

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is spending nearly P600 million to improve airports in Busuanga, Naga and Laoag, expediting projects that would enhance the viability of air travel in the regions.
Business
fbtw
Raw sugar output exceeds forecast

Raw sugar output exceeds forecast

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 2 hours ago
The country’s raw sugar output in the current crop year reached over 1.8 million metric tons (MT), surpassing the government’s...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with