DOTr: Improvements underway for Busuanga, Naga, Laoag airports

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is spending nearly P600 million to improve airports in Busuanga, Naga and Laoag, expediting projects that would enhance the viability of air travel in the regions.

In a series of invitations to bid, the DOTr said it is looking for contractors to undertake the upgrade for Busuanga Airport in Palawan and Laoag International Airport in Ilocos Norte.

The DOTr is ready to invest P308.62 million for the extension of Busuanga Airport’s runway and shoulder grade correction.

The winning bidder for the project would also complete the turnaround pad for specific areas in the runway and rehabilitation of drainage systems. The DOTr is giving the contractor 300 days to finish the project.

The DOTr is also allocating as much as P109.4 million for the construction of a parallel taxiway at the Laoag International Airport. The project involves building concrete box culvert, concrete pipe conduit and concrete open canal to improve the airside facilities of the gateway.

The contractor has to finish the Laoag International Airport Development Project in 270 days.

The DOTr will hold a pre-bid conference on May 26, and close submissions and open the bids on June 11.

Busuanga Airport is the gateway to Coron – one of Palawan’s finest tourist destinations – while the Laoag International Airport is the doorstep to President Marcos’ home region, Ilocos.

In addition, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) will start the construction of the New Naga Airport in Camarines Sur in September. The project is listed as a priority work of the Marcos administration.

The new airport in Naga is aimed at increasing air traffic to propel trade and travel in one of the busiest cities in the Bicol Region. By September, CAAP will begin the initial works for the site where the new gateway would rise.

The New Naga Airport will be designed as ready to land full jet operations both day and night.

For the meantime, CAAP is upgrading the runway of the existing airport, drawing P71.5 million from the 2024 budget and P85.2 million from the 2025 appropriations.