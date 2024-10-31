'Disruptive’ Singapore home builder enters Philippines market

MANILA, Philippines — Singapore-based Homeqube is targeting to put up 1,000 houses in its first year of operations to help address the housing problem in the Philippines.

Homeqube is utilizing advanced technologies to make homebuilding in the country faster and affordable with an all-in-one platform.

Through the use of blockchain and artificial intelligence, the company seeks to disrupt the traditional home development business model which it said “has left the local market with around 6.5 million backlogs in residential spaces with only 140,000 houses produced each year.”

Homeqube founder and CEO Jose Paolo Calma said the company aims to address the country’s housing challenges by making its home delivery service online.

To empower Filipinos to build on any type of acquired land, Homeqube’s service available on its website covers the permitting phase, the acquisition of materials over two to five months as well as a 30-day installation and delivery.

Homeqube’s assembled houses are priced from P1 million to P15 million, depending on size and configuration.

With Homeqube’s well-designed home kits, Calma said a home could be built for as low as P1 million as long as the buyer has land.

“Sustainable development has become a common talk among government and business leaders worldwide, and we are bringing that concept in the Philippine property sector with our homebuilding committed to regenerative living,” he said.

According to Calma, the abundant use of steel and cement for homebuilding leads to elevated land prices as demand shoots up with more people moving to urban areas.

He said tapping these building materials also exposes homeowners to a longer lead time of about 18 months as well as more expensive project costs due to logistics and middleman fees.

“By choosing materials that regenerate, we can create a more resilient and adaptable environment, ensuring that our built environment remains a testament to our evolving needs. In short, we can build regenerative homes anywhere and our homes can follow where we go,” Calma said.

Homeqube is introducing materials such as glass fiber reinforced polymer which produces lower carbon emissions, cuts the environmental footprint of building projects and is the best choice for assemble-to-order manufacturing strategies.