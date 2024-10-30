^

Business

PGEC, NGCP complete Bohol grid integration

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
October 30, 2024 | 12:00am
The NGCP approved the DSPP energization as a load facility last week, thereby establishing the technical viability of the project for grid integration and signaling the actual start of testing and commissioning.
MANILA, Philippines — Yuchengco-led PetroGreen Energy Corp. (PGEC) has integrated its 27-megawatt-peak Dagohoy solar power project (DSPP) to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines’ (NGCP) Bohol grid.

The NGCP approved the DSPP energization as a load facility last week, thereby establishing the technical viability of the project for grid integration and signaling the actual start of testing and commissioning.

Earlier this month, PGEC completed the tap-in connection of DSPP’s 25-megavolt ampere substation to the 69-kilovolt Carmen-Ubay transmission line and registration to the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market.

PGEC vice president for plant operations Paul Elmer Morala said the successful link-up aligns with the company’s commitment to supporting the government’s target of expanding the share of renewables in the energy mix.

“With the upcoming start of testing and commissioning as a generation facility, the DSPP is set to begin providing clean energy to Bohol, further supporting its booming economic and tourism landscape,” Morala said.

Upon testing and commissioning of DSPP, PGEC is poised to become the first company to successfully build and operate a utility-scale solar power facility in the province.

The DSPP is one of the four solar projects of Rizal Green Energy Corp., a joint venture between PGEC and Japan’s Taisei Corp.

A renewable energy unit of listed PetroEnergy Resources Corp., PGEC is further beefing up its portfolio with new solar and offshore wind projects across the country.

Besides the Dagohoy project, the company’s pipeline of solar developments also includes the 25-MW Bugallon project in Pangasinan, the 19.6-MW San Jose project in Nueva Ecija and the 41-MW Limbauan project in Isabela.

PGEC, through Buhawind Energy Philippines, is also steadily advancing with the development of three offshore wind projects in northern Luzon, northern Mindanao and East Panay.

