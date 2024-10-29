^

Business

First border inspection rules out by December

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
October 29, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government will hold a series of consultations with local and foreign stakeholders in the runup to the finalization of new import inspection rules by December for the anticipated implementation of the country’s first-border facility early next year.

In a response to queries at the World Trade Organization Committee on Agriculture (WTO-CoA), the Philippines said the regulatory guidelines for the cold examination facility for agriculture (CEFA) remains a work in progress.

The guidelines, which is expected to be finalized in two months’ time, shall be implemented once the CEFA becomes operational, with the first of its kind tabled to go online by the first quarter next year.

“The regulatory guidelines shall be subjected to a series of public consultations with both local and foreign industry stakeholders prior to its publication and shall be implemented 15 days thereafter,” the Philippines said, in reply to questions from the US and Australia.

During the September WTO-CoA meeting, US and Australia asked for updates about the planned first border facility of the Philippines which they implied might lead to import rules and regulations.

Manila also responded that the implementation of the new import rules and operationalization of the CEFA will serve as the first border sanitary and phytosanitary inspection and examination of the country pursuant to pertinent food safety and anti-smuggling laws.

The country emphasized, however, that the finalization of the guidelines would remain under the authority of Philippines to ensure that the system “aligns” with national priorities and regulatory standards.

The Philippines, nonetheless, assured its trade-partners that the forthcoming guidelines covering the operations of CEFA will be notified to the WTO in line with existing multilateral agreements and commitments.

Earlier this year, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. disclosed that the country’s first CEFA will be completed between January and February of next year.

The CEFA, which has been planned by the government since 2019, is touted to drastically improve the country’s border control measures to prevent the entry of transboundary animal diseases and pests as well as curb agricultural smuggling.

The CEFA boasts state-of-the-art examination facility capable of scrutinizing all imported agricultural commodities, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The project has been marred by various challenges, from budgetary issues, absence of location to changes in leaderships and other bureaucratic issues, leading to its delays.

Agriculture stakeholders, especially local producers, have been clamoring for the establishment of the first border facility to protect domestic production against diseases and smuggling.

The absence of the first border facility has been pointed out by certain quarters as the reason why diseases such as African swine fever entered the country.

The previously identified CEFA in Angat, Bulacan would focus on laboratory testing and condemnation of smuggled and rejected imported goods.

The agriculture chief said the government would complete four additional CEFAs by September next year to be located in Manila, Subic, Davao and General Santos City.

The Angat facility could be operational ahead of the four CEFAs since it is just awaiting the equipment turnover from the government. The facility may start running between January and February 2025.

Last year, about P2.3 billion was lodged in the DA’s budget for the construction of the first border facilities.

WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION
